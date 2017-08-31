The Event Chronicle Editor Note: I have no idea what this might be, if anything, but it made me immediately think of the Yaldabaoth plasma entity.

Living Space Tentacle Creature Caught On Camera

By UFO Sightings Hotspot

A photographer who took some images of the Milky Way has no idea what the weird space object discovered in an image could be.

The photographer states: I traveled to outside Smith’s Ferry, Idaho on August 18, 2017 to witness eclipse. The first evening, I set up a long exposure camera shot to capture the Milky Way.

When I returned home and reviewed the photos on the evening of the 21st, I realized that I captured an unknown object.

The exposure length was set to 13 seconds. There was no light being emitted from the ground. The object left a light trail in the exposure that circled what must have been rapidly. There were no insects around that emitted light i.e. lightning bugs, etc.

Although the object looks like a humanoid figure with tentacles I have no idea what this could be.

The image has been submitted to the Mutual UFO Network – MUFON case file.

