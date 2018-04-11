Wednesday, April 11
The Event Chronicle
The Event Chronicle
You are at:»»New Another Massive Extraterrestrial Disclosure Story That Got Lost in the Mainstream Media
Editor's Pick

New Another Massive Extraterrestrial Disclosure Story That Got Lost in the Mainstream Media

By No Comments

A startling and revealing look at extraterrestrial science, UFO sightings, and the most direct contact you will see on record. The world holds its breath as we are on the cusp of disclosure and the government revealing the truth – that we are being visited by lifeforms from outside our solar system.

MAKE THIS VIRAL! Peace Meditation April 15, 2018

Donate

An interesting update on what is occurring with Alien Disclosure from the grassroots and behind the scenes / government level. Sharing insight on what we can expect in this coming year and how this will impact the world. There can be only one outcome to the Disclosure advocacy movement – the formal acknowledgement of the extraterrestrial presence by world governments.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply