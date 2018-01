13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Nick Pope comes on to Portal to Ascension to discuss the current UFO disclosure occurring via the Pentagon and Department of Defense in the US. Nick has been asked to comment on this by many main stream news outlets due to his involvement in identifying UFOs for the UK Government.

Nick will be presenting at the Extraterrestrial Disclosure Online Summit on 1/20 and 1/21 to give a further in depth analysis.

Register Here: Extraterrestrial Disclosure Online Summit