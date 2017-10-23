Partial UFO Disclosure: Tom Delonge, DoD, and CIA with Grant Cameron (Recommended)

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



In light of the recent disclosure and livestream with x Blink 182 front man Tom Delonge and members of the Department of Defense and CIA admitting that we are not alone and that there are unidentified aerial phenomenon; as well as the possibility to reverse engineer advanced space craft, Grant Cameron will provide insight and perspective on what the agenda is, why this is occurring and what we can expect in the coming weeks and months.

This is a milestone event in Disclosure of the Extraterrestrial presence. You don’t want to miss it!

Who is Grant Cameron?

Grant Cameron who became involved in Ufology in 1975 with personal sightings of an object which locally became known as Charlie Red Star. The sightings occurred in Carman, Manitoba. In the past few years Cameron has turned his research interests to the involvement and actions of the President of the United States in the UFO problem. He has made 20+ trips to the National Archives and most of the various Presidential archives looking for presidential UFO material.

One highlight of his presidential UFO research was the chance to question Vice-President Dick Cheney on his knowledge of the UFO subject. Another highlight of the presidential UFO research was a FOIA to the White House Office of Science and Technology which yielded 1,000 pages of UFO documents from the Clinton administration. Many of these findings have been written up on his website, www.presidentialufo.com. At present Cameron is awaiting almost 100 FOIA requests from the Clinton Presidential Library in Little Rock, Arkansas, related to the UFO related actions and policies inside the two Presidential terms of Bill Clinton.





