Paul Hellyer In-Depth interview on Disclosure 2017

Former Minister of Defense Paul Hellyer on Disclosure & more!

Former Canadian Minister of Defense, author and Minister of Transport, the honorable Paul Hellyer does an in-depth interview with “The HANNIBAL TV” discussing his extensive careers working in Parliament, with the Government, in the military and Politics. His thoughts on the 3 Prime Ministers of Canada he worked directly with. What has made him so passionate about the disclosure subject, why he is convinced the US Government knows more about UFO’s and alien beings then they let on to the public, why he believes there is Alien interest in atomic warfare, why mainstream media mostly takes the position that UFO’s are a joke, his response to public criticism about his beliefs, thoughts on the Sept 11 attack in New York and much more!

Recorded in Toronto 08/12/2017