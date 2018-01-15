Photos of Flying Saucer Craft & Alleged Nordic Extraterrestrials

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Dr. Michael Salla

On January 12, a photo was taken of a flying saucer craft with a large rectangular shaped porthole window apparently showing two occupants. According to the photographer, who uses the pseudonym JP to maintain anonymity, the occupants are two Nordic “human looking” extraterrestrials who were telepathically communicating with him.

JP says that he received a telepathic communication while at a residence about 10 outside of Orlando, Florida where he was told to go outside and look up into the sky. This is what he says he was told in the communication:

Today at 6 o’clock I had an amazing contact… I was getting telepathic messages inside the house.

Asking me if I wanted to see them. So I was negotiating with them if I could take a picture. I told them that this was really important for Disclosure

The voice in my head that I heard was the Nordics that picked me up in Brazil. [Note: I was first contacted by JP in 2008 about his extraterrestrial encounter in Brazil. M.S.]

They are working with the United States Air Force. Doing missions around Antarctica in outer space. Giving a technology to the Air Force that’s overwhelming

That can manipulate any point in the air and open a wormhole to other planets giving coordinates. This technology works in flashes, gives a flash like a lightning [bolt]but no noise

So I go outside and I hear the voice that tells me to look up. I saw them. I was taking but it was not working. My phone was being blacked [out]by some hacker. But I did manage to take some pictures and save it in my phone.

JP provided a sketch of the two alleged Nordics he saw in the spacecraft.

He also supplied three photos of the craft he witnessed which are found in the following video.



The final photo in the sequence appears to validate his claim of witnessing two Nordic extraterrestrials – original photo is available on right.

What’s also pertinent in JP’s above telepathic communication is the claim that the group of Nordics in the spacecraft captured in the photos is working with the US Air Force, providing different types of technological support…

