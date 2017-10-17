Tuesday, October 17

Report Shows The Russian & Chinese Government Exchanged Videos & Photographs of Real UFOs

By Arjun Walia

The picture you see above is of a UFO that prompted the complete shutdown of a Chinese airport several years ago. It was covered by multiple mainstream media outlets, despite the fact that they never really do justice to the UFO phenomena. UFOs shutting down airports is nothing new, it’s happened multiple times, with the best example in North America being the “O’Hare” incident. Look it up if interested.

“I must say that if your listeners could see for themselves the mass of reports coming in from airborne gendarmerie, and from the gendarmerie charged with the job of conducting investigations, all of which reports are being forwarded by us to the CNES (National Center for Space Studies), then they would see that it is all pretty disturbing.” 

– Former French Minister of Defense Robert Galley (Dolan, Richard. UFOs For the 21st Century Mind: New York: Richard Dolan Press, 2014.)

Thousands upon thousands of previously classified documents related to UFOs and potential extraterrestrial beings have been released into the public domain by dozens of governments, as well as several Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. In the United States, the NSA, CIA, and FBI have done the same, proving that these agencies put significant resources toward studying this phenomenon. The topic has exited the realm of “conspiracy theory” and entered into the realm of reality, largely due to the efforts of hundreds of military whistleblowers of all ranks, as well as politicians and academics. We’re talking about generals, pilots, professors, astronauts, world leaders, and more. If one thing is abundantly clear, it’s that something is going on here, and some people have known about it for a very long time.

It’s no secret that countries spy on each other, and use a variety of methods to do so. Take the American government’s STARGATE project, for example, which investigated parapsychology and then used their findings to spy on other countries. Of course, we can’t forget about the Snowden leaks, which showed how the U.S. government actively spies on not only their own citizens, but also on major corporations, financial institutions, and other countries.

When it comes to the topic of UFOs, this is no exception. Multiple governments have black budget operations, referred to Unacknowledged Special Access Programs (SAPs) in the United States, and they have absolutely zero oversight from Congress.

A document found online in the CIA’s electronic reading room outlines how the CIA was gathering intelligence on a joint effort between the USSR and the People’s Republic of China (PRC). This was almost two decades ago, when scientists from the USSR as well as the PRC initiated a joint study on UFOs, and stands as yet another document showing how seriously global governments have investigated UFOs throughout history:

Scientists of the PRC and the Soviet Far East have begun joint study of UFO’s. The first meeting of ufologists of the two countries has ended in the small maritime townlet of Dalnegorsk. The Soviet and Chinese specialists on anomalous phenomena have mapped out a program for investigating incidents that are already known and have also arranged to directly exchange video and photographic materials on new similar phenomena. Dalnegorsk has not been chosen by chance as the place for such acquaintance. In the last few years the number of cases of visual observation of UFO’s has noticeably increased there. In just the last four years alone no less than 10 UFO’s have been recorded. Specialists link their heightened interest in places here with the variety and wealth of useful minerals in Maritime Kray. Similar, incidents have also occurred in mountainous regions in China whose climatic conditions and natural landscape resemble our own. (source)

“Everything is in a process of investigation both in the United States and in Spain, as well as the rest of the world. The nations of the world are currently working together in the investigation of the UFO phenomenon. There is an international exchange of data.” – General Carlos Castro Cavero (1979).

