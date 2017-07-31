Roswell UFO Crash Witness Interview: Secrets Yet To Be Revealed

By Latest UFO Sightings

Despite the ever-changing, self-serving statements brought directly or indirectly by the U.S. Government or authorities, no one ever knew what crashed near the Roswell in July of 1947. Thanks to the courage and determined individuals that have the nerve to speak about what they saw or the role they played in an unexplained event, we can be almost sure of one thing. In July 1947, Deputy Sheriff Charles Fogus and Sheriff Jess Slaughter were walking together to pick up a certain prisoner. Luckily, they heard on their police radio reports of a crashed spacecraft. They then decided to witness the scene. The US military has claimed that the crashed object has been just a weather balloon, but the conspiracy theorists firmly believe the incident was the occurrence of a crash and the recovery of extraterrestrials. 70 Years of Lies, Misinformation, and Government Cover-ups, it is nice to know that law enforcement officers reveal they saw a downed flying saucer and military personnel removing some alien bodies from the scene.

It is important to keep in mind that these are just two of the many people that had first or second-hand knowledge about the infamous alien crash. Even a quick examination of the collective evidence would indicate this event involved something more than weather, radar balloon or high altitude with a bunch of crash test cadavers or dummies aboard. It was more than a crazy test vehicle that of super-intelligent midgets or children were piloting the New Mexico desert throughout a violent thunderstorm. These facts make the Roswell Incident an essential event that has become an annual reminder of a great mystery that remains unsolved. Up to this day, Roswell is a treasure path of undiscovered secrets. Proof of that comes from the people that still come forward with information about the things that happened in the town. This makes the Roswell incident alive.

