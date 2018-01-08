“Satanic UFOs” and that U.S. Government UFO Study

8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Nick Redfern

Back in January 2007, I interviewed a man named Ray Boeche. Ray has an interesting background, as he is both a priest and a former state-director with MUFON, the Mutual UFO Network. At the time in question, I was thinking about writing a book on the infamous Rendlesham Forest UFO event of December 1980. I already knew that Ray had spoken to a couple of government insiders who had shared some pretty bizarre and amazing data with him on the incident. It was data that suggested at least a significant portion of the affair may have revolved around the use of sophisticated holograms, rather than anything extraterrestrial.

As I continued to chat with Ray, however, he told me something that I found even more intriguing. Ray revealed that his insider sources said they were attached to a classified program within the military-intelligence-government world that was seeking contact with what they termed “Non-Human Entities.” Or, NHEs for short. At first, the group suspected that the entities were extraterrestrial. As time went on, however, that theory was replaced by a far more controversial one. The group came to believe that they were dealing with nothing less than demonic entities from a literal Hell. But, apparently, that didn’t stop the group from trying to contact and interact with them.

Reportedly, and as a result of the group trying to work with demons, there were various deaths in the program (Ray told me that his sources personally showed him graphic photos of some of the dead), ill-health, and bizarre runs of bad luck. It was if the entire project was cursed. In fact, that is exactly what some of the members of the group came to believe.

When Ray told me all of this I found it far more fascinating than the Rendlesham idea. And, so, I decided to dig further into what was clearly a much stranger story, interviewing Ray at length and seeking out other sources, too. Most of the information I uncovered on this group – which used the nickname of “The Collins Elite” (I still don’t know its real name) – was published in my 2010 book, Final Events.

I don’t personally think that the NHEs are literal demons, but I do believe they are dangerous and manipulative entities from other realms of existence. However, for me the most notable and fascinating aspect of all this was the fact that some element of the U.S. Government was (and still is…) covertly funding the group, primarily those in government who adhere to the “Satanic UFO” angle. So, you may well ask, why am I mentioning all of this right now? I’ll tell you.

Take a look at this new interview with Senator Harry Reid (of the newly-outed UFO program story), in which George Knapp brings up the matter of those aforementioned “satanic UFOs,” and “fear based on religious beliefs” in relation to the intelligence community and UFOs. Knapp then brings up the matter of the UFO phenomenon being “evil.” Reid replies in an interesting way, as you will see. It’s only a short piece, about 5 minutes long, and the specific “satanic” angle comes towards the end.

All of this sounds very much like a brief reference to the Collins Elite and its work, beliefs and conclusions. Perhaps with a little bit more pushing, this new, ahem, revelation just might lead to the disclosure of more material and data on the Collins Elite and its work – most of which, from the 1990s onward, was connected to the human soul and an unclear agenda that the NHEs have for our souls. If you believe the NHEs are Satanic, of course.

Nick Redfern works full time as a writer, lecturer, and journalist. He writes about a wide range of unsolved mysteries, including Bigfoot, UFOs, the Loch Ness Monster, alien encounters, and government conspiracies. Nick has written 41 books, writes for Mysterious Universe and has appeared on numerous television shows on the The History Channel, National Geographic Channel and SyFy Channel.





This article (“Satanic UFOs” and that U.S. Government UFO Study) was originally published on Mysterious Universe and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.