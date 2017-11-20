Shadow Person Photo taken after Portal Trip to Earth’s Past

10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Dr. Michael Salla

[11/24/2017 – update below] On November 18, JP, a source who has been supplying me with photos of classified antigravity craft in the vicinity of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, contacted me with an incredible story about being led to and stepping through an invisible portal into the Earth’s past. Then he really caught my attention by producing one piece of noteworthy evidence to support his exceptional encounter.

After exiting the portal, JP says that he took a photo of a strange shadow like person who immediately began following him, which is reproduced below. It clearly shows an entity of some kind. While the photo of the shadow person does not prove JP’s portal travel experience, it is powerful corroborating evidence.

Here’s the full story of JP wrote happened to him when he was walking his dog in the Tampa area of Florida on Saturday.

A person dressed in white came up to me while I was walking my dog. He told me to follow him Into a tree. I can’t believe [it], they use trees as portals. The bark of the tree turned into a watery substance. Once I went through my camera did not work.

JP included a couple of attempted photos of the portal, but they were completely washed out, and revealed nothing, as the following photo shows. When inside the portal, his camera/phone simply didn’t work at all.

JP continued his incredible story.

He took me to a place with beautiful vegetation. Beautiful place a lot of kids playing, talking a different language. A lot of huge trees, massive, massive trees. Eiffel tower size. I literally felt like an ant. The guy told me this was on Earth couple millions of years ago He showed me a central tower that changes colors. Beautiful pink and yellow flying birds. My dog also went with me, [he]was totally confused. But like he understood everything we were saying. Everything communicates as one.

JP gave more details about the telepathic communication network and the technology in use by the beings:

Kids playing on a white sand substance. There was a vehicle that I saw it looked like a car but did not have wheels. A couple flying ships, traditional UFO. I can hear everybody talking like my mind was connected to everybody’s mind. Hard to concentrate when a lot of voices in your head. I guess there is a technique to concentrate on one person…

This article (Shadow Person Photo taken after Portal Trip to Earth’s Past » Exopolitics) was originally published on Exopolitics and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.