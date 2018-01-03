Is Something Otherworldly Going On In Outer Space? 4 Global Powers Hold Mysterious Rocket Launches Within Days

48 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Rocket Launches Come Days After Pentagon UFO Announcement

By Stephan Stanford

Just days ago on December 29th, SteveQuayle.com linked to a story over at the website Mysterious Universe titled “Mystery Surrounds Why Four Nations Launch Rockets In Four Days” within which they report that the US, Japan, China and Russia had all launched rockets with satellites into space within less than a week of each other at the end of 2017.

For those who may have missed that, the December 22nd launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California had people across the region calling 911 with reports of UFO’s and aliens and while it was just a Space-X rocket allegedly carrying 10 Iridium satellites into orbit, the speculation remains as to why 4 global powers launched rockets into space within the very same time period.

Linking within the Mysterious Universe story to this story over at UFO Sightings Hotspot titled “Something Is Being Monitored In Space!”, that blog reports:

Something strange is going on, especially if we know that within 5 days, from December 22 to December 26, 2017, four superpower Nations; US, Russia, Japan and China have carried out rocket/missile launches, all carrying satellites. These launches at almost the same time are no coincidence and although it said that all these satellites are communication and weather satellites, we may wonder whether that is actually the case or that the real purpose of the payload is meant to monitor “Something” in space.

And while we rarely report upon UFO’s at ANP, as the Mysterious Universe story points out, these launches came barely a week after the US govt released information that has UFO enthusiasts believing disclosure may be ahead. From the Mysterious Universe story:

It’s been barely a week since the government released two UFO videos … that’s more than enough time to start connecting this “disclosure” to other events/dots that are strange, government-or-military-related and potentially linked to space travel, UFOs and government cover-ups.

Also coming at a time when numerous ‘watchmen’ have warned we may be soon be witnessing the ‘grand deception’, is it just a coincidence that one former Pentagon official recently warned “We may not be alone”?

As two recent reports from both the NY Times and Politico had reported, a top secret program had been established long ago called the Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program to help confirm or deny the existence of UFO’s and ‘aliens’. As this Examiner story about their reports states, the Pentagon spent millions on such research.

Knowing about the very real potential of ‘project bluebeam’ and the grand deception being put into play against the people of the world, with warnings of a possible future ‘false flag alien invasion‘, what should we think about the excerpts seen below from this CNN story? (story is saved at archive.is so we can avoid linking directly to CNN!)

A former Pentagon official who led a recently revealed government program to research potential UFOs said Monday evening that he believes there is evidence of alien life reaching Earth.

“My personal belief is that there is very compelling evidence that we may not be alone,” Luis Elizondo said in an interview on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront.” Elizondo told The New York Times he resigned from the Department of Defense in October in protest over what he called excessive secrecy surrounding the program and internal opposition to it after funding for the effort ended in 2012. Elizondo said Monday that he could not speak on behalf of the government, but he strongly implied there was evidence that stopped him from ruling out the possibility that alien aircraft visited Earth. “These aircraft — we’ll call them aircraft — are displaying characteristics that are not currently within the US inventory nor in any foreign inventory that we are aware of,” Elizondo said of objects they researched. The former Pentagon official said they identified “anomalous” aircraft that were “seemingly defying the laws of aerodynamics.” “Things that don’t have any obvious flight services, any obvious forms of propulsion, and maneuvering in ways that include extreme maneuverability beyond, I would submit, the healthy G-forces of a human or anything biological,” Elizondo said.

According to author Steve Quayle in his book “Empire Beneath The Ice”, the truth about history has been hidden. Warning us within his book that the “UFOs” that started appearing around the world in the late 1940s were (and still are) most likely flown by Nazi pilots, were the ‘aircraft’ seen by the former Pentagon official and so many other people across the world the mysterious UFO’s he warns of?

The December 26th story over at The Big Wobble is titled “The evil is out there! Pentagon ufo disclosure is the beginning of a new deception after 70 years of lying of swamp gas and weather balloons” within which they report the truth is finally out there, or is a new deception is on the cards? While we certainly won’t be holding our breaths waiting for disclosure, as their story points out, we’d be wise to be watching closely what happens in this latest chapter of the UFO saga just by knowing the ‘characters’ involved, those who’ve been hiding the truth from the American people for decades. From their story:

After 70 years of denial and deception, the US finally confirm the existence of unidentified flying objects, ufos, what will be the next big DECEPTION? Will we be told these entities are not interplanetary but interdimensional and are demonic rather than a friendly super intelligent friend who has flown here to help our species evolve?

Definitely not, 2018 promises to be a very interesting year, the evil is out there.

In the graphic above we see the eye-popping number of reported UFO sightings across America according to this story from Indy 100. While the map shows only sightings between the years 1995 to 2014, the astounding number of sightings between those years at well over 58,000 shows just how many people believe they’re seeing something abnormal in the night skies.

And while some of those reports could be false, far too many ‘expert witnesses’ such as former Pentagon official Luis Elozondo have reported similar experiences for these reports to be completely discounted. Yet with the Pentagon putting out their ‘UFO footage’ soon before the mysterious launches of numerous satellites into space by 4 different global powers, is something more at play?

Videographer Evolutionary Energy Arts breaks down the 4 recent mysterious satellite launches in the first video below in which he asks “what are they up to?” while mentioning ‘military-related activities’, ‘UFO-related research’ after the recent Pentagon announcement, and ‘searching for something’ among the numerous possibilities.

While the final video below from videographer Truth Unveiled was published in 2015, it offers us a good look at the ‘Project Blue Beam’ conspiracy theory and the alleged globalists unveiling of a ‘false messiah’ leading to the great deception.

The Event Chronicle Editor Note: According to Cobra the Blue Beam technology is no longer a threat:

Project Bluebeam is not possible any more because we erased it from the surface of the planet so it will not happen. COBRA, MARCH 2014 MONTHLY UPDATE

Corey Goode has said the same in a recent episode of Cosmic Disclosure:

Most of the Blue Beam technology has been taken out and is not in use. But the Voice of God technology is very prevalent and used by a lot of different black ops groups. COREY GOODE, COSMIC DISCLOSURE: VOICE OF GOD TECHNOLOGY

This article (Is Something Otherworldly Going On In Outer Space? 4 Global Powers Hold Mysterious Rocket Launches Within Days) was originally published on All News Pipeline and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

SaveSave