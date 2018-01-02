The Last Card Is the Aliens

Von Braun was warning that a Fake News wave would overtake us. First, came the Commie Russian threat which was the propaganda du jour during the Cold War Era (and oh how funny that the “Russian” meme made a huge comeback this past year.) Next would come the Terrorist Threat and the Third World migrant invasion. Yup, we’ve seen that, alrighty. Next would come the Asteroid Threat. Check, though not as earth-shattering as the Terrorist Threat. Maybe TPTB opted for “Climate Change” over “Asteroids.” Whatever; it worked out the same. Finally, the last card on the list was dished up to us this month by that Deep State rag, the N.Y. Times, with the publication of a video that shows two Navy F/A-18F fighter jets from the aircraft carrier Nimitz chasing a UFO off the coast of San Diego in 2004.

The Pentagon has acknowledged a secret program to investigate UFOs. It began in 2007 as a pet project of Harry Reid. https://t.co/iW4cksDxfq — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 16, 2017

Immediately, the long-persecuted Tin Foil Hat UFO people proclaimed “Victory!” and “Disclosure!” and popped champagne bottles all the next day. Never mind that there was no confirmation over whether the craft was from “out there” or “in here.” Never mind that the N.Y. Times, the Pentagon, and the Deep State in general exist for the sole purpose of lying to the public all the time. Never mind that Carol Rosin told us there’d be days like this.

A paradigm shift is happening. The first official USG footage of UAP’s are now available to watch on the new TTS Academy community of interest https://t.co/ieyTvzagOj. pic.twitter.com/Pe8VCrEDDH — To The Stars Academy (@TTSAcademy) December 16, 2017

The truth is out there. 🛸 Seriously. https://t.co/ytafycaZqe — Senator Harry Reid (@SenatorReid) December 16, 2017

A few of us will once again pick up the torture stake and remind the public that if a person has lied to you 99 times, the odds are pretty good that his 100th story will also not be in your best interests. Not to mention the fact that we’ve got a slug like John Podesta trumpeting the news as well.

Indeed, Catherine Austin Fitts was quick to remark to “Dark Journalist” that the “UFO Disclosure” came oddly on the heels of Trump’s announcement that the DoD will finally get audited [linked here]. Ms. Fitts reminded us: “If you’re about to sign a $700 billion budget, with a $56 million increase for the DoD, I can see why you wouldn’t want $21 trillion missing!” With a first-of-its-kind audit looming in the near future, the Deep State has to start coming up with some public excuse for where all the money went. CAF and Dark Journalist will have much more to say on that topic next month.

Interview with Dark Journalist on the latest missing money excuse – "Mommy, mommy, the aliens made me do it!" Why do GS guys need big $ if it is all rigged with gov't $? https://t.co/xRTVROG1PZ — CatherineAustinFitts (@TheSolariReport) December 24, 2017

Meanwhile, I’ll leave you with the hour-long dissection that Daniel Liszt and some of his other regular guests participated in following the big “disclosure” as we all remind ourselves of the logic puzzle about the Compulsive Liar:

So you’ve got a guy who always lies and a guy who always tells the truth. But lying doesn’t mean saying the opposite of the truth. It just means lying. If the “Liar” knows that you know he lies, then by giving the opposite of the truth, he is actually giving you the truth. Someone who is a compulsive liar would most likely give you the truth, since you think he’d give you the opposite of the truth. Thus, he is actually replying dishonestly (lying).

Just go lie down and think about it.