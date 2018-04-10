87 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The REAL Reason The CIA Needs Tom Delonge

High level officials within the CIA/NSA and the DOD have zeroed in onTom Delonge and his company To The Stars Academy, a public benefit corporation. But why? Does Tom actually know classified information about the U.S. governments UFO programs? Do those programs actually exist? Is Tom’s new team of advisers being honest about their plan for a slow implantation of UFO disclosure?

MUSIC:

– Blink 182 | Aliens Exist

– Sinister Dark Ambient Background Music (YouTube Search)

– Music Of Cathedrals and Forgotten Temples 1-Hour Atmospheric Choir Mix.mp4

– Zombie Hyperdrive | Red Eyes

I DO THIS FULL TIME WITH THE HELP OF YOUR LOVELY DONATIONS, ANYTHING HELPS AND IS PROFOUNDLY APPRECIATED:

PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=5149972

TIP JAR: https://www.paypal.me/mouthybuddha

87 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Add me on Twitter, lets chat!

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/MouthyBuddha