UFO Deception OP: DeLonge Reid Bigelow & NY Times Exposed

BREAKTHROUGH DARK JOURNALIST ALL STAR ROUNDTABLE!

Dark Journalist & Special Guests Forbidden Knowledge TV’s Alexandra Bruce and Giza Death Star Author Dr. Joseph Farrell present captivating evidence and commentary that will reveal that the NY Times UFO Story footage was the result of a training operation and actually only shows normal aircraft at a distance on Infrared shot on Gun Cameras with a Gimbal revolving head. It’s obviously being passed off as something exotic by insiders who should know better and mainstream journalists who are not consulting aviation experts.

Deceptive ‘UFO’ Footage

Academy to the Stars Corp., Tom Delonge, Senator Harry Reid, Ex CIA Luis Elizondo, Billionaire Robert Bigelow, The NY Times and Intelligence Officials utilized the deceptive footage to sell a Marketing version of Disclosure to control the UFO narrative and maintain the Wall of Secrecy around this controversial subject.

They also examine the mystery around the recent disappearance of the ZUMA Secret Satellite that was lost during a SpaceX Rocket Launch. By following the trail of the missing Satellite and examining the recent story of the Michigan ‘Meteorite’ which caused an Earthquake when it landed, the map leads us all the way to South Africa.

Author Walter Bosley also joined them to discuss genuine Black Project protocols and the Current Status of Intelligence Frontman Luis Elizondo and his mysterious past.

Goddard’s Journal

Dark Journalist HBO VICE Segment: UFO Secrecy #JFKFILES

Don’t miss this exciting Breakthrough Report!