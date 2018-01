23 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Neil of Portal to Ascension, Leonard of Orion Rising & Omar of Watchers Talk have an open forum discussion about UFO disclosure and how 2018 will look.

Miriam Delicado from Blue Star Prophecy joins us. The panelist offer an in depth discussion about UFO disclosure and the implications of a world where we all know the truth of the Extraterrestrial presence.

View more revolutionary webinars at Portal to Ascension:

Extraterrestrial Disclosure Summit: 2 Day Event! January 20th & 21st. Learn More…