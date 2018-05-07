Unidentified Submerged Object Sightings at Malibu Underwater Base

82 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



For 100 years, strange activity has been occurring off the southern California Coast. Mile for mile, this area is one of the top producers of USOs (unidentified submersible objects) in the entire world. Is there really an Undersea UFO Base off the southern California Coast? presents the results of ten years of research into examples of USO (Unidentified Submerged Objects) reports based on more than seventy sighting and eyewitness testimonies and presents evidence that something genuinely inexplicable is occurring below the surface of the sea close to the southern California Coast.

It’s all here: reports of humanoids and strange lights and objects emerging from the sea and flying off (and of course the other way round). There is also evidence in the book that there may even be a permanent undersea base of some kind where these objects are concealed and chapter seven goes into some detail about this possibility.

