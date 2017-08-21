William Tompkins Transitions on Day of Full Lunar Eclipse

By Dr. Michael Salla

I have just learned that William Milton Tompkins passed away early this morning at around 2 am Pacific Time in San Diego, California. Bill’s transition on this day of a full solar eclipse across the USA is yet another remarkable synchronicity in a long and productive life. In addition to working for decades with the US Navy, leading aerospace corporations, and Navy support organizations with multiple achievements, Bill decided to cap his remarkable life with his insider testimony about the Navy’s secret space program.

It’s hard to believe that in the short space of less than two years, from the December 2015 publication of his book, Selected by Extraterrestrials, Bill has electrified the UFO/exopolitics community with his incredible testimony about the Navy’s secret development of space battle groups with the assistance of major aerospace companies beginning with Douglas Aircraft. Dr Bob Wood told me that the second volume of Bill’s autobiography is currently with editors and the plan is to still move forward with publication.

Bill’s transition today means that he will be aiding all dedicated to full disclosure from the other side of the veil, and will be sending his sweet energy and humor to aid all us in this planetary transition.

I plan to write a more detailed article about Bill’s accomplishments in the next day or so with more information about upcoming events to honor Bill’s life and achievements.

Those wanting to learn more about Bill’s secret space program testimony can visit the following page which lists most of the articles, radio interviews and videos about him. Bill’s friends and I will miss him greatly, and we look forward to his continuing help from the other side.

Michael Salla, Ph.D.

