Geoengineering expert Dane Wigington: “There is no natural weather anymore!”

Dane Wigington – A Round-Table Discussion on Geoengineering

ccording to geoengineering researcher and solar energy expert Dane Wigington, there is no natural weather anymore.

So what’s going on? By best estimates geoengineering – the artificial manipulation of our global climate has been happening for 60 plus years and has created a total disruption of our weather system.

In this candid and sobering round-table discussion with Dane Wigington, commercial photographer and creator of the documentary film Look Up, George Barnes, and Dr. Doug Levine – executive director of Life after Cancer, we spoke about the Global distraction that keep the masses in survival mode, which has greatly reduced our ability to be aware of our surroundings, including and especially what is going on in our skies. The implications of a sustained weather modification program are huge, and they affect each and every one of us.

Note – Since the taping of this interview, George Barnes’ site SkyderAlert has been dismantled due to lack of financial support. Here’s what he had to say about the shutdown sometime in 2016:

Source – Look-Up

Thank you everyone… It has been a successful effort.

Together we did it- we got the word out on GeoEngineering. Unfortunately we have to shut Skyder down. Sales and donations are just not there on a consistent or large enough basis. It’s like buying a new car… it comes with a full tank of gas, – but that runs out quickly. You have to refill it often- and you have to pay for that. Its the same as running the App and a sophisticated interactive website like SkyderALERT.com its expensive to maintain.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of your cooperation and support. We have changed the world and brought the climate issue to light. Over the next few weeks we will be shutting down the site and the app. But we will keep a simple landing page up at SkyderALERT.com and offer the remaining DVD’s and shirts until they’re gone. Who knows? Maybe one day we will get a big corporate sponsor or angel investor and be back online.

I leave you with one parting thought: Yesterday when i saw President Obama’s tweet about the newest earth photo (IMAGE ON LEFT) being a “Beautiful Reminder” I thought- “wow that’s nice”… but on the second glance thought: “wait a minute – that doesn’t look right”. A little searching of NASA historic images clearly shows how much the sky has become clouded in just a few years from GeoEngineering… or as is stated in the IPCC ( Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change ) documents “Aviation Induced Cloudiness”. This side-by-side image comparison makes it obvious. And if you recall…there were airplanes, cars, and industry in the year 2000… and there were blue skies.

This photo is NOT something to celebrate. GeoEngineering is NOT “protecting the only planet we have”

PLEASE CONTINUE TO FIGHT TO BAN GEO ENGINEERING.

Learn much more about the geoengineering reality we face at GeoEngineeringWatch

This article (Dane Wigington – A Round-Table Discussion on Geoengineering – Higher Journeys) was originally published on Higher Journeys and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.