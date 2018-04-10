Why Are Food, Water And Air — Life’s Essentials — Deliberately Poisoned? Part 3: Air

The EPA has standards for six common air pollutants: Ground-level ozone; carbon monoxide; sulfur dioxide; particulate matter; lead and nitrogen dioxide—but what about the other pollutants?

How “clean” is the air we literally are forced to breathe?

Nuclear Power Plant Pollution

One probably generally unknown pollutant is radioactive materials emitted by nuclear power plants. Nuclear power is not clean!

During normal operations, do commercial nuclear power plants release radioactive material?

Yes. Nuclear power plants routinely produce radioactive gases and liquid wastes during normal operations. A plant has tanks designed to store gas and liquid radioactive materials that are generated during normal operation. The radioactive material is held for a period of time to allow for the radioactivity level to decrease before being treated and/or released in a planned, monitored way. This keeps the amount of radioactive material in releases low and within regulatory limits (which are set to ensure releases are well within a safe level of exposure). Source: http://www.radiationanswers.org/radiation-questions-answers/nuclear-power.html [CJF emphasis]

Speaking of radioactive materials released by nuclear power plants, the Northern Hemisphere has been particularly contaminated since Chernobyl (April 1986), but especially after Fukushima (March 2011) nuclear power plants blew up.

One of the questions everyone should be asking is why the U.S. EPA turned off Beta radiation monitors, especially since Strontium 90 is Beta type.

Pesticide Drift [1]

Pesticide and herbicide downwind drift occurs from agricultural sprays, pre-harvest staging spray events using Roundup®/glyphosate [1a], Dicamba drift [2], vermin fumigation sprays and/or treatments, roadside vegetation management sprays, etc.

Chemtrails and Weather Geoengineering Fallout

Globally, air has been contaminated by weather geoengineering for at least twenty-plus years, and for which there are patents [3], plus apparent dedicated plans to “own the weather by 2025” [4]. Chemtrails are those lines sprayed in the sky by airplanes, which contain numerous toxins, poisonous chemicals, aerosolized particulates of aluminum and other heavy metals [5], which are used to form scalar clouds and precipitate weather patterns using high beam microwave energies to put into place. [5a]

Plane markings: U.S. Air Force [enlarge photo to see them]

Aerotoxic Syndrome Air Pollution

Because of all the chemtrails being sprayed by government, military and commercial airlines chemtrails, airline passengers are subjected to more toxins than they realize due to flying in ‘chemtrailing planes’ downstream ‘wakes’, similar to what boaters experience . Pilots and airline cabin crews constantly are complaining about “Aerotoxic syndrome,” which is described as the short- and long-term adverse health effects caused from breathing contaminated airliner cabin air exceeding safe levels. Wikipedia describes Aerotoxic syndrome and lists some of the contributing pollution [8].

The Guardian online posted an article, “’There are hundreds of sick crew’: is toxic air on planes making frequent flyers ill?”

Aluminum Dispersal from Rocket Launches

For the SLS boosters, aluminum powder serves as the fuel and a mineral salt, ammonium perchlorate, is the oxidizer. [….] When it burns, oxygen from the ammonium perchlorate combines with aluminum to produce aluminum oxide, aluminum chloride, water vapor and nitrogen gas – and lots of energy. [6]

Rocket launches are ‘credited’ with contributing to ozone depletion, the protective layer around the Planet, which absorbs most of the ultraviolet radiation from the sun from reaching Earth. Regular aircraft are responsible for 2 to 5 percent of the world’s CO2 emissions. [7]

Smog

I remember the days before there was the term “smog” and actually not experiencing smog. Really! So, what is smog? It’s an air ‘soup’ of gases, chemicals, industrial stack emissions, vehicular exhausts, smoke, volcanic and other naturally-produced dusts, plus any type of air-borne and/or vaporized toxins released into the atmosphere. Below is what smog looks like.

“Electrosmog”

With all the “smart” technology appliances operated using microwaves and Gigahertz MW wavelengths, there’s an unbelievable amount of non-ionizing radiation emitted into the air from cell and sting ray towers, antennae arrays, Wi-Fi, AMI Smart Meters, LAN and other networks, and all devices that use microwaves to send, receive and store data, play games, make phone calls, etc.

Modern offices are polluted with “electrosmog” from all the high tech computers, printers, Wi-Fi and other electronics modern offices use, which is not visible, however, can be felt by office personnel who are sensitive to EMFs/RFs/ELFs, or experience electromagnetic hypersensitivity.

Electrosmog is now a quantifiable constituent of all indoor and outdoor air quality.

“One of the ways in which EMFs affect our bodies is by altering the production of hormones essential to our immune system function, circadian rhythms, and overall health.” [….] “Very few people feel the presence of electrosmog. It is invisible and its effects subtle. But now there are more and more sufferers, which react to high-frequency radiation, primarily, with physical pains. In almost all cases, the sensitivity begins with a dull feeling in the head, dizziness and lack of concentration.” [9]

Electronic Tech Equipment Burn-off Pollution

According to Greenpeace, “Electronic devices are a complex mixture of several hundred materials. A mobile phone, for example, contains 500 to 1,000 components. Many of these contain toxic heavy metals such as lead, mercury, cadmium and beryllium, as well as hazardous chemicals, such as brominated flame retardants. Polluting PVC plastic is also frequently used.” [10] Gassing off of those chemicals occur when computers and high tech appliances heat up during use.

E-waste-connected health risks may result from direct contact with harmful materials such as lead, cadmium, chromium, brominated flame retardants or polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), from inhalation of toxic fumes, as well as from accumulation of chemicals in soil, water and food. [11] [CJF emphasis]