Scientist Who Discovered GMOs Cause Tumors in Rats Wins Landmark Defamation Lawsuit

By Nick Meyer

Was French Prof. Gilles-Eric Séralini correct when he discovered that scientific feeding experiments past 90 days with GMO food and rats can cause serious health problems including tumors?

The answer to that question has been debated ever since the initial publication of his study, culminating in its subsequent republication in another peer-reviewed journal.

In stark contrast with the first publishing, the second republication barely moved the media dial.

Despite never receiving the exoneration he deserved in the media, Professor Séralini remains undeterred, continuing his experiments in hopes of shedding even more light on the true effects of the chemical and GMO food industry’s products.

He has received vindication in both the scientific and media arenas, much to the chagrin of pro-Biotech websites that still point to the original retraction as evidence for the supposed safety of GMOs.

And he has also won major legal battles, including one landmark defamation suit that exposed even more of the GMO industry’s heavy-handed tactics.

Séralini and Team Win Landmark Defamation Suit

On November 25, 2015, Séralini and his team won a major court victory in a libel trial that represented the second legal win for the scientist and his team in less than a month.

The High Court in Paris indicted Marc Fallous, the former chairman of France’s Biomolecular Engineering Commission, for “forgery” and the “use of forgery.”

According to this article from the Séralini website, Fallous used or copied the signature of a scientist whose name was used, without his agreement, to argue that Séralini and his co-workers were wrong in their studies on Monsanto products, including GM corn.

This was the second such court victory for the professor’s team, following a November 6 victory in a defamation lawsuit over an article in the French Marianne magazine which categorized the Séralini team research as “scientific fraud (you can read more about the case here).”

What People Don’t Realize About the Séralini Study

Séralini’s rats with tumors study was retracted but only due to a major conflict-of-interest, and was later republished in another peer-reviewed journal.

What few people realize about the original Séralini study on GMOs is that it was only retracted after a serious PR offensive from Monsanto and the Biotech industry, one that included the creation of a whole new position on the original Food and Toxicology journal: Associate Editor for Biotechnology.

The new position was actually filled by a former Monsanto employee who helped convince the journal’s author to retract the study.

Now several years later, these are the facts:

Séralini and his team’s original study has been republished in a different peer-reviewed journal, Environmental Sciences Europe

They have won two key lawsuits against those who have attempted to ruin their reputations

A recent peer-reviewed letter even asserted that Séralini and his team may have been right after all on their discovery showing tumors in lab rats fed GMOs.

In other words, the jury is still out on GMO safety to say the very least, just as countless independent scientists have warned, and Séralini’s study stands as yet another cause for concern with the ongoing GMO experiment.

It also shows the lengths that the Biotech industry will go to in order to discredit any independent science that clashes with their own version of science.

At worst, it’s a warning that we need to be more cautious with Biotechnology— especially considering the cumulative effect that eating three or more times a day has on our bodies.

For more on Séralini and his studies, check out the team’s website by clicking on this link.

This article (Scientist Who Discovered GMOs Cause Tumors in Rats Wins Landmark Defamation Lawsuit) was originally published on March Against Monsanto and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Via AltHealth Works.

