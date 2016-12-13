86-Year-Old Activist Teaches Himself To Knit To Make Caps For Premature Babies

14 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



This inspiring activist taught himself to knit in four days, and within a few weeks, had created 55 caps to donate to premature babies.

They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but 86-year-old Ed Moseley would disagree. In fact, the activist would likely tell you that you’re never too old to learn a new trade.

After Dogwood Forest Assisted Living, the facility Moseley lives at in Georgia, asked for residents to help make knit caps for premature newborn babies, the elderly citizen was more than happy to partake. He told Inside Edition:

“I’ve never knitted in my life. Corporate said it’s a nice project for keeping the old people out of trouble.”

Even though Moseley is battling cancer, he taught himself to knit in just four days. At first, the task of knitting a baby’s cap took Moseley four hours to complete. But now, he can complete a cap in 1 1/2 hours while watching television or chatting with a friend. Within the first few weeks, Moseley created 55 caps for premature babies. It wasn’t long before other residents pitched in to eventually create 300 caps to donate.

All caps were delivered to to the Northwise Hospital last Thursday, just in time for National Preemie Awareness Day. Says Patricia Blunt, a mother of a premature baby in the unit:

“It’s very nice that so many people care about the babies in the NICU. Being up here is so disruptive to your every day and knowing that people care enough to help parents is so appreciated.”

Moseley hopes that in the future, residents at the retirement home will continue to create and send at least 30 new caps to the hospital each month. What are your thoughts? Please comment below and share this news!

