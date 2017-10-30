5 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Sitara

Seattle has a project going to place homeless people in small dwellings in the back yard of homeowners who have opened up their property and their hearts. This is an idea any community could do.

These little dwellings come with rules and regulations and provide safe, clean, warm homes to people who need them.

What is the BLOCK Project?

The BLOCK Project invites community into the task of ending homelessness by placing a BLOCK Home in the backyard of one single-family lot on every residentially zoned block within the City of Seattle.

Each 125 sq ft home is beautifully designed to be off-grid, self-sufficient, and amenity-rich (featuring a kitchen, bathroom, sleeping area, solar-panels, greywater system, composting toilet, etc.).

The BLOCK Project represents an innovative leap forward on the issues of homelessness, cross-class integration, social inclusion, and architectural design.

The BLOCK Project is a housing initiative and a community building project. Through its integrated design, this project will not only offer opportunities for healing and advancement to those formerly living on the fringes of society, but it will also bring connection, relationship, and compassion to the center of our lives and communities.

Many social injustices, including homelessness, are perpetuated through emotional and physical separation, which allows us to get stuck on the complexity of the issue.

By literally saying, “Yes, in my backyard”, we will begin to see the person afflicted by the issue. We believe this will nurture the empathy needed to catalyze a global movement.

http://www.the-block-project. com/home/

https://www.nbcnews.com/ globalcitizen/video/homeless- come-live-in-my-backyard- 1050104899842

This article (Community and Sustainability: Homeless Solutions) was originally published on Golden Age of Gaia and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

SaveSave