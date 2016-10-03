Depopulation Activist Kevin Galalae Opens Center of Global Consciousness to Public Membership

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Ramola D, with Kevin Galalae

In an expansive move to provide a viable alternative to the long-standing and ongoing “Global Depopulation Policy” of the United Nations that he has done much to raise awareness about, Canadian/Romanian author, scholar, historian, and activist Kevin Galalae has recently opened his Center of Global Consciousness (CGC), founded in 2013, to active public membership.

“The idea is to join forces ‘to preserve the integrity of our minds and bodies, protect our offspring and ensure the continuation of our genetic lineages while governments and the UN system wage war on fertility and longevity to complete the depopulation genocide.’”

Despite being a very young NGO, the CGC’s accomplishments to date, Kevin Galalae reports, are second-to-none.

“In the past five years, we have shattered the walls of secrecy and deception that have veiled the global depopulation program, provided incontestable scientific evidence of the use of covert chemical and biological methods of depopulation, exposed and explained every hidden aspect of the covert depopulation and coerced globalization axis around which the world revolves since 1945, changed policy in at least two dozen countries, discredited the UN system and the 189 governments that have cooperated in genocide, altered the public discourse and the relationship between people and governments, triggered a global reform of the chemical environment that will lead to the elimination of depopulation poisons, forced the Church to approve the use of contraceptives, and put the UN system and every government on earth on notice.

All in all, we have saved more lives than all old-time prophets combined and have given a future to 7.3 billion people. And we have started changing the world before we even had a name.”

Depopulation Genocide: Ongoing Policy, Not a Rumor, Not a Theory

The “Global Depopulation Policy,” a term Kevin Galalae coined to address the philosophies of “demographic transition” used by 189 countries worldwide in service to the UN’s policies of covert population control, has come under public scrutiny recently thanks primarily to his extensive scholarship and unflinching activism.

In several books—Killing Us Softly, Peace Without Poison, Survival or Extinction, Chemical and Biological Depopulation, and now his newly-released work, Depop Secrets—he has traced for a yet unaware public how the once-peace-oriented policies of the United Nations, in seeking to preserve the Earth’s resources and limit populations, have gradually led to the worldwide establishment of a covert depopulation agenda quietly endorsed by governments and involving the use of subtle, undercover methods of endocrine disruption, chemical infiltration, and immune system overload.

This agenda, covered here earlier, diabolical as it sounds, has apparently been a scheme in action for decades, embraced worldwide in different ways by governments, while populations have been kept in the dark. The vehicles? Vaccines, GMOs, chemtrails/aerosols, fluoride in public water, BPA in plastics, chemicals that act as endocrine disruptors in food additives and supplements.

The effect? Essentially, to decrease human fertility and increase human morbidity, meaning, prevent women and girls worldwide from having babies, and, at the other end, among adult populations, increase the incidence of chronically debilitating diseases, reduce lifespan, and hasten death.

All Roads Lead to Rome: 7 Billion Targeted Individuals

Kept secret by governments, sanctioned at the highest levels by religious leaders including the Pope, as per an encyclical from Pope Paul VI in 1968, these protocols and policies appear to be connected with the Vatican.

Kevin Galalae writes:

“In its 1968 encyclical letter “Humanae Vitae: On the Regulation of Birth”, the Church gave secular authorities its blessings for subverting fertility so long as diseases are cured in the process. This is the passage that betrays the Church’s complicity in genocide:

‘Lawful Therapeutic Means

15. On the other hand, the Church does not consider at all illicit the use of those therapeutic means necessary to cure bodily diseases, even if a foreseeable impediment to procreation should result there from—provided such impediment is not directly intended for any motive whatsoever.’

http://w2.vatican.va/content/paul-vi/en/encyclicals/documents/hf_p-vi_enc_25071968_humanae-vitae.html”

Moves to mandate vaccines worldwide as well as the grid of unnatural white streaks from planes leaving clouds of haze to whiten our skies are all apparently part of this Church-endorsed package.

The inevitable, tragic, yet aimed-for results continue to come in as fertility in Western countries has plummeted, diseases like Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, dementia, and cancer have risen, the incidence of autism, particularly in the West, has skyrocketed, and increasing numbers of men and women even in their forties and fifties are being struck down by various means, including cancer.

While non-governmental groups and activists worldwide tackle varying issues, in separation, of GMOs which cause DNA-alteration and sterility, chemtrails or aerosols which rain heavy metals in nanoparticulates down on Earth and its 7-billion human inhabitants alike, vaccines which sterilize and overburden the immune system, Galalae points out in his books that all of these are tied into the overarching umbrella of depopulation policy, and need to be addressed together as such.

Raising Awareness and Growing Public Consciousness: Physicians Are Waking Up

Seeking to raise public awareness, Kevin Galalae, who has paid a personal price for his work, including being imprisoned several times by the Canadian government and being separated from his children, has worked tirelessly on researching and writing books and articles, his fervour finally paying off as medical journals have started to take notice and publish his work, and physicians worldwide have welcomed his attendance and presentations at conferences. Notably, he reports being approached three times with substantial financial offers to buy his silence, which he has obviously refused, as he continues to make his research openly available.

His article “The Subversion of Medicine and Public Health by International Security Prerogatives” appeared in the journal Epidemiology and Public Health and can be found at the Open Access site here:

http://www.omicsonline.org/open-access/the-subversion-of-medicine-and-public-health-by-international-securityprerogatives-2161-1165-1000208.php?aid=65519

His article “TURNING NATURE AGAINST MAN: The Role of Pandemics, Vaccines and Genetics in the UN’s Plan to Halt Population Growth” was published in Epidemiology and may be found online here:

http://www.omicsonline.org/open-access/turning-nature-against-man-the-role-of-pandemics-vaccines-and-genetics-in-the-uns-plan-to-halt-population-growth-2161-1165-1000232.pdf

And most recently, “BEHIND THE MASK: Malaria Eradication and Involuntary Sterilization” was published by Malaria Control and Elimination and can be accessed here:

http://www.omicsonline.com/open-access/behind-the-mask-malaria-eradication-and-involuntary-sterilization-2470-6965-1000145.pdf

Last week, Kevin Galalae reported: “China’s doctors and scientists have reiterated their plea that I attend their International Conference on Vaccines in March 2017 and speak there on Methods of Depopulation and the Misuse of Vaccines.” Further presentations await: “The Chinese are not the only people who have invited me to speak at medical conferences. I am sitting on five invitations: two from the US, one from the UK, and two from China.”

In a letter inviting known friends and activists from his substantial networks on Facebook and Linked In to become active members, he further explained his vision for the Center, which would function both as an online community of like-minded individuals sharing vital information on safe organic foods and unsafe chemical ingredients in processed foods on the market, as well as eventually a physical community with its own schools, farms, and hospitals.

UN’s “Sustainable Development Goals” Euphemism for Depopulation

Galalae says he turned to this initiative as a direct consequence of his activism, now that he has realized that the United Nations and the Vatican are continuing with their plans:

“The latest official actions and statistics show that the world’s governments and the UN system have no intention whatsoever of stopping the depopulation genocide and will continue to poison us into sterility and early death until the developed world has reached optimal population levels, as calculated in the Overshoot Index, and the developing world reaches replacement level fertility.

They are committed to genocide and that is how they intend to accomplish sustainability now that the Sustainable Development Goals have been unanimously adopted. Indeed, in the absence of an enlightened population and a global replacement level fertility law, this is the only way they can accomplish sustainability.

And this means that approximately half the population of the developed world will be annihilated over the next 20 to 30 years through low fertility and high mortality and the birth of at least 3 billion babies will be prevented in the developing world over the same period of time. Our health and our children’s genetic and intellectual endowment will be collateral damage unless we protect ourselves on a daily basis.”

Yet, large numbers of people have either not learned of this or connected the dots yet.

“Since the vast majority of people refuse to believe this brutal reality, let alone do anything about it, and therefore we cannot change this international system that is based on genocide, we who are awake and aware will have to protect ourselves while continuing to do all we can to save the rest.”

Organize, Co-operate, Counteract, Create

The purpose of membership in the Center for Global Consciousness is to start a movement focused on health, well-being, and preserving the wealth and diversity of humanity’s genetic heritage. The intention is for awareness to ripple through all layers and levels of society so people can pull together around these aims, despite the playing out of detrimental policies around us, which, he says, really comprises a war. “This is a war. The authorities are the enemy and we are their targets.”

“To survive these dangerous times unscathed we have to organize and cooperate. Every individual who becomes a member will be on the lookout for foods, beverages and products in their country of residence that are free of depopulation poisons and will feed this information into the CGC’s central database that will cover every nation and region. We will all scout for food sources we can trust and that we know to be depopulation poisons free. Such products will receive the designation “Depop Free” and we will lobby farmers and manufacturers to adopt this designation on their product labels.

“We will also identify new and existing methods of depopulation and ways to counteract them and feed this information into a central database that will be continually updated since the depopulationists seek to sterilize, sicken, weaken, and prematurely kill all of us and will feel threatened by healthy people with healthy minds.”

New members are invited to draw others in, with the perks including Galalae’s new book Depop Secrets, information about the Global Depopulation program, general safety guidelines (to cover food, cosmetics, vaccines), a list of depopulation chemicals and where they are hidden, and as the organization grows, annual retreats, health care, and eventually the creation of self-sustaining organic communities replete with farms, housing, hospitals.

For more information on the Center for Global Consciousness, and to join, please contact Kevin Galalae via Facebook, Linked In, Twitter or email, as below:

http://www.linkedin.com/in/kevingalalae

https://www.facebook.com/kgalalae

https://twitter.com/Galalae

@Galalae

Contact: [email protected]

For more information on Kevin Galalae’s books and articles, please see the articles below for lists. Kevin Galalae’s bio can be found here .

Related:

Kevin Galalae Calls On Humanity to Help Stop Global Depopulation Genocide: This is a Time to Stand Up and Be Counted–So Stand Up Interview with Kevin Galalae, June 16, 2016

Kevin Galalae: A Message to World Leaders–Stop the Depopulation Genocide June 9, 2016

Kevin Galalae’s Ongoing Hunger Strike at the Vatican to Stop Global Depopulation Genocide June 1, 2016

Exposing the Planned Destruction of Humanity: Global Depopulation as UN/Govt./Vatican Policy Via Vaccinations, Chem Trails, Fluoride, Chemical Additives, GMOs April 7, 2016

Exposing the Global Depopulation/Genocidal Agenda: Dr. Rima Laibow Relays Insider Information on “The Great Culling” November 18, 2015

It’s Official: Covert Global Depopulation is Long-Standing United Nations Agenda, Not Conspiracy Theory October 17, 2015

***

Ramola D is a writer and independent journalist with a background in science, management, and literature researching issues in science, technology, and ethics relevant to our times, including issues related to Intelligence, Surveillance, Security, and Defense. She runs the solutions journalism site at The Everyday Concerned Citizen, and edits the online literary quarterly, Delphi Quarterly. Her literary journalism, fiction, and poetry have been published widely, more on this at her author website. Please follow her online at @EccEveryday, or on Facebook.



This article may be reproduced in full or part with attribution and linkback. Please share widely.

Source: The Everyday Concerned Citizen

Via: Culture of Awareness