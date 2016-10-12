Device Pulls Clean Drinking Water from Thin Air

24 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



A new device that relies on simple condensation to collect clean water from the atmosphere promises to provide up to 11 gallons of safe drinking water without an external power source, greenhouse gas emissions, or adverse environmental impacts. What’s more, the innovative Water Seer collection device could potentially run forever, gifting generations of people with access to ‘liquid gold’ in areas of the world where a harsh climate or lack of infrastructure make access to clean drinking water a major problem. Water Seer is powered by a simple wind turbine, and the device could easily be the first step toward a sustainable, enduring solution to water shortages around the world.

It functions by utilizing wind power. Atop a shaft, partly buried underground, these enclosed blades usher water into the chamber buried below. Since it’s cooler underground, the air condenses into water inside the artificial well. From here’s it’s able to be accessed by the people nearby.

The machine was developed by VICI-Labs, in partnership with UC Berkeley and the National Peace Corps Association. It is imagined that this concept is the step we need to bring water to areas around the world without easy access to groundwater.

An Indiegogo campaign has been launched to build an orchard of these machines, capable of bringing water to entire villages.

This 24/7 water source is exactly what we need to ensure that we will continue to have clean water, regardless of infrastructure booms or busts. It is much needed; never underestimate the power of clean water.

Source: Secret Energy

