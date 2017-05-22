Dozens of cities worldwide join March Against Monsanto (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

By RT News
“We will not stand for cronyism. We will not stand for poison. That’s why we March Against Monsanto,” the organizers of the 6th annual march said in a statement. http://www.march-against-monsanto.com/home/
The activists argue that “research studies have shown that Monsanto’s genetically-modified foods can lead to serious health conditions such as the development of cancer tumors, infertility and birth defects.”
The movement’s website says work to organize rallies was carried out in more than 200 cities.
“There’s no question that March Against Monsanto is the most powerful grassroots initiative we have in the fight to reclaim our food supply from the GMO seed juggernaut known as the Monsanto Company,” said Anthony Gucciardi, a March Against Monsanto representative.
In the wake of the protests, Monsanto released a statement, in which the company welcomed different opinions on its practices, but stressed that it is proud of the work it is doing.
“The more than 20,000 people [at]Monsanto are committed to having an open dialogue about modern agriculture and how food is grown as we focus on using digital tools, data and research to find solutions that balance the need to feed people and protect the planet – we’re proud of the work we do, and we’re eager for people to know more about us,” the statement read.
The company said that it is committed to developing new tools “help the world’s farmers grow food using less of the earth’s natural resources.”
“We know people have different points of view on these topics, and it’s important that they’re able to express and share them,” Monsanto said of the protests.
Monsanto Canada’s public & industry affairs director, Trish Jordan, took to Twitter to defend the company’s flagship chemical, Roundup, claiming that there’s no scientific of proof of its main ingredient glyphosate being the cause of cancer.
Please quote me a reliable source. No scientific or regulatory agency in the world considers glyphosate carcinogenic #checkyourfacts https://t.co/HxjPr4AQRx
— Trish Jordan (@aggiecoolchick) May 20, 2017
The Canadian city of Toronto was one of the first to join the march on Saturday. “Bee healthy. Save native plants. No GMOs,” said banners held by the demonstrators.
https://t.co/IOak2Eg4Uc RT MatthewPiers: Just a sunny spring day in Toronto. #MarchAgainstMonsanto pic.twitter.com/s39vfSZ9vg
— #Présidentielle2017 (@C2017DebouCracy) May 20, 2017
“This is about taking back our food sovereignty and making sure we have seed freedom,” said Rachel Parent, founder of nonprofit Kids Right to Know, as cited by local media.
The Montreal rally was organized by Vigilance OGM group, whose motto is: “We are stronger than Monsanto.”
“With Nature, not against it!” said banners held by protesters in the southern French city of Bordeaux.
Some 300 people joined the protest against the biotech giant in Lyon, eastern France.
The Sunday Caramel Charlois2017 est sorti de presse! https://t.co/vwPNFTs756 #marchagainstmonsanto #marchmay20
— #Présidentielle2017 (@C2017DebouCracy) May 20, 2017
Marche #Marseille, #France. 20/05/17 #MarcheContreMonsanto #StopOGM #marchMay20 #MarchAgainstMonsanto #MaM2017 @MarchAgainstM pic.twitter.com/gwLkr4JgM3
— Manuel Broquere (@Broquerefr) May 20, 2017
Protesters in Lisbon, Portugal also marched for organic food.
A march against Monsanto and Syngenta, a global Swiss agribusiness that produces agrochemicals and seeds, drew some 1,500 people in the Swiss city of Basel, local media reported.
I come here from the most isolated island chain in the world, from the tiny island of Kaua’i, in the middle of the pacific with immense gratitude for the support of Multi Watch and the Swiss people and with a message of solidarity and a resolution to stand with you steadfast against the corporate greed destroying our world. I come here with a message about what we call kuleana, responsibility. A deep responsibility to a more meaningful generational stewardship ensuring the perpetuation of life, culture, land and water for future generations. Thousands of acres on our tiny islands in the Pacific have been transformed into experimental field trials for Syngenta (and other chemical corporations including Monsanto, Dow Chemical Corporation and DuPont Pioneer). They have experimented in our home for decades. From the Agent Orange test strips decades prior to the genetically engineered crop trials for Dicamba and 2,4-D resistant crops today, we have and we remain their test site. They have tested pesticides that are not allowed here in your country, in our backyards, up to the boundaries of our schools along side our homes and adjacent to our rivers and reefs. They spray Atrazine, Chlorpyrifos and a mixture of different biocides in mass near our children’s schools and homes. They have stolen water from our river systems and arguably destroyed ecosystems and soil quality in lands around Hawai’i. They have transformed our agricultural lands into experimental fields where they test GE crops and pesticides. Our county passed a bill demanding disclosure of these pesticides, 160m buffers around our schools, homes and hospitals and environmental studies to look at the impacts to our children, land, water and reefs. Instead of complying Syngenta sued our county and dragged us through years of court battles to block these efforts, our right to meaningful disclosure, protections and studies. They have influenced our elections and laws on all level of government and bought out communities and politicians. They continue to experiment in the open on our people and islands. …. #MarchAgainstMonsanto #MarchAgainstSyngenta #ResistSyngenta
Numerous protests against the agrochemical corporation were held across the US.
https://t.co/JnsnDhNMlo RT marko7085: #marchagainstmonsanto Miami proud, protesting for our worlds future pic.twitter.com/f3sTUChaqv
— #Présidentielle2017 (@C2017DebouCracy) May 20, 2017
Today's @MarchAgainstM #WestPalmBeach! #MarchAgainstMonsanto #NoMonsanto #NoRoundup #NoGMO #GoOrganic #FoodLabeling pic.twitter.com/YTXI5DXw3A
— Christelle (@PBHibiscus) May 21, 2017
About 100 people showed up at City Hall in Orlando, Florida. “This is about raising awareness about what goes into our food,” Vickie Stober, one of the activists, told the Orlando Sentinel. “Grow your own food, buy local and organic.”
#MarchAgainstMonsanto #Orlando @RachelsNews @wearechangeorlando @CancerTruthNews @JeffereyJaxen @JeffreyMSmith pic.twitter.com/BnjtYNMvpI
— Robert Scott Bell (@rsbellmedia) May 20, 2017
Crowds of people took to the streets of Buenos Aires to march near the company’s office in the Argentine capital.
Africa also joined in as crowds of demonstrators were shouting anti-Monsanto slogans in Ghana.
