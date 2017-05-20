40 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Regan Keely

There is perhaps one thing we can all agree on: education is important.

What if free university classes were available to everyone, giving them access to the most prestigious schools in the country, academic-level resources, and the ability to network with fellow peers and professors?

In 2017, all of these things are possible. Free college-level classes exist in abundance and are only growing.

Watch my video for more information, or if you want to get straight to it check out the links below to a few databases of free online college classes!

Links to resources:

https://www.edx.org/

https://www.coursera.org/

https://lagunita.stanford.edu/

https://ocw.mit.edu/courses/

http://online-learning.harvard.edu/

http://blog.agupieware.com/2014/05/online-learning-bachelors-level.html

This article (This is the Free College You Are Looking For) was originally published on The Conscious Resistance and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.