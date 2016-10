12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Derrick Broze of TheConsciousResistance.com joins James once again to continue their conversation on agorism and counter-economic activity. Today they discuss Freedom Cells, an idea for self-organized peer to peer groups that assert sovereignty, create alternative institutions, and innovate counter-economic activity.

For more information on how you can get involved visit the Freedom Cell Network.

Visit CorbettReport.com

Visit FreedomCells.org

Via: Activist Post

