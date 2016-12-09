Nicole Motors Receives $2.3 Billion In Pre-Order Sales For New Electric Zero-Emission Truck

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



To be unveiled on December 1st, this revolutionary truck has already received over $2.3 billion in pre-order sales.

By Amanda Froelich

Earlier this year, Nikola Motors (which was named after physicist Nikola Tesla) unveiled its new electric truck. The ‘Nikola One’ is equipped with a 320 kWh battery pack that enables it to travel up to 1,200 miles when combined with the natural gas range extender.

According to the company’s website, the Nikola One’s battery pack is composed of over 32,000 individual lithium-ion cells which are welded together. Incredibly, the pack is 3x the pack size of a Tesla Model S P90D, relays Electrik.

The truck is a revolutionary vehicle, which is why consumers have been happily setting aside money to reserve their own. In fact, the electric truck – which will be available in about three days – has already received over $2.3 billion in pre-orders.

Says Trevor Milton, CEO of Nikola Motors:

“Our technology is 10-15 years ahead of any other OEM in fuel efficiencies, MPG and emissions. We are the only OEM to have a near zero emission truck and still outperform diesel trucks running at 80,000 pounds. To have over 7,000 reservations totaling more than 2.3 billion dollars, with five months remaining until our unveiling ceremony, is unprecedented.”

The specs include:

6X6 100% Electric drive

Zero idle

Many times cleaner than diesel engines

1/2 the fuel cost per mile compared to diesel

3,700 FT. LBS Torque

2,000 Horsepower

1,200 Miles range

320 kWh Battery

1 million miles fuel free

Regenerative braking

Never plug-in – Turbine charges batteries automatically while driving

The company wants to create a special lease program for truck drivers to rent the vehicle. Truckers will be able to pay $5,000 / month to lease the vehicle, and the contract will include unlimited miles, unlimited fuel, warranty and maintenance. A truck driver would also be able to trade-in his Nikola One for a new electric truck every 72 months or 1,000,000 miles at no additional cost. To ensure the startup succeeds, the company will need to install natural gas CNG refueling stations around the nation.

Following are some photos of the Nikola One:

Source: True Activist

