The Worlds First “Free Energy” home is here. Bright, Spacious & Premade

The worlds first ever prefabricated carbon positive house is finally here and it is legit!

An Australian company has put together this small yet incredibly bright and spacious. The one-bedroom prototype features edible garden walls, rooftop solar panels, a sunroom and rainwater recycling. Over its lifespan, the Archi+ Carbon Positive House will generate more energy than it took to build, and will offer the same environmental benefit as planting 6,095 native Australian trees. How legit is it? Watch them install one in the video below.

Maybe not quite “free” energy but you definitly get more out than in.

“Archi+ Carbon Positive Houses will make significant contributions within society by addressing the increasing levels of carbon emissions and the high levels of embodied energy that come with the construction of a standard home.” ArchiBlox

Stats:

Size: 75 sq meters

Created by: Australian company ArchiBlox

Made of: Archi + Carbon Positive

Delivery: 12-28 weeks

Cost: $260,000

The house is naturally cooled, using in-ground ‘cool tubes’ that pull cool air from the Earth and circulate it around the house. The fully sealed property is also designed to face north, with a double-glazed sunroom that forms a buffer of warm air that will help heat the home in winter, and protect it from the harsh sunlight in summer. From above, the roof is insulated with grassy plants, and it generates electricity through a solar panel on the roof.

“We have five kilowatts of solar power on the roof, edible gardens within the house itself, so it can be a bit self-sufficient for food production… green sliding walls,The whole house has been designed to maximise solar gain. There are no fans, it’s all just naturally ventilated, cooled and heated.” Bill McCorkell, Architect

