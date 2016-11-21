3 Health Supplements To Maximize Wellness

10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Lance Schuttler

With more people around the world wanting to reclaim and maintain excellent health and well-being, health supplements continue to be a sought-after solution. For many people, eating a balanced diet makes them feel they are getting all of their nutrients into their diet. For others, adding in a few health supplements helps them to address their specific needs. While there are many excellent foods and supplements out there, we’ll provide information on three that really stand out…and for good reason.

Fulvic Acid

According Dr. Daniel Nuzum, fulvic acids are created by soil-based microorganisms and is the end-product of decomposed organic matter. Fulvic acid has numerous benefits for the body, including being the most potent anti-oxidant known, an extremely rich source of electrolytes, catalyzes enzyme reactions, helps to chelate heavy metals, restores electrochemical balance and increases the synthesis rate of RNA and DNA.

Fulvic and humic acids are beneficial to all biological life.

Fulvic acid is a unique free radical scavenger (anti-oxidant) in that it can both accept and donate electrons to neutralize and render useless free radicals. There is no other substance that is know that can do that. Amazingly, it has over 14 tetratrillion electrons it can donate or receive, according to Dr. Nuzum.

A single fulvic acid molecule contains over 14,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 electrons.

Since it supplies so many electrons, electrochemical balance returns and allows the body to function optimally. According to Dr. Jerry Tennant, having enough electrical activity within the body is necessary for not only wellness, but life itself.

“Chronic disease is always defined by having low body voltage. One cannot cure chronic disease without inserting enough electrons to achieve -50mV (millivolts). One must have the raw materials necessary to make new cells and to eliminate the toxins or infections present that will damage the new cells. You can take all the medications you like and do as much surgery as you like, but you will not heal unless you have -50mV, raw materials (nutrients) and lack of toxins.”

In addition to supplying sufficient electrical activity, according to Supreme Fulvic, fulvic acid is also able to increase nutrient assimilation into the cells, transport any nutrient possible (due to its extremely low molecular weight) and detoxify cellular waste. It can also chemically convert toxins into usable nutrients for cells. In essence, that means it converts metabolic waste into food and energy for the cell.

Radioactive substances also react very quickly with fulvic acid, which is able to render the radioactive substances harmless.

In the search for any health supplement it is best to search for the best source of your desired product. As for fulvic acid, Optimally Organic says it is best when it is water-extracted from lush vegetation and not from a dried rock bed.

Reishi

Reishi mushroom is known in Chinese medicine as the “mushroom of immortality.” It is also said to be one of the only substances on Earththat provides the three different types of non-physical energy, which is Shen, Chi and Jing.

On the physical level, this claim appears to be backed up with many scientific studies. Some studies show that Reishi helps to protect a person from liver disease, cardiovascular disease, cancers, digestive issues, diabetes, HIV and AIDS, high blood pressure and anxiety and depression.

In the thousands of years that Reishi has been used, there have yet to be any contraindications found with it, which means it is safe to use with pharmaceutical drugs.

Rose Essential Oil

Rose essential oil has a wonderful smell.

“To inhale rose is to inhale the love and kisses of angels,” says Valerie Ann Wordwood, author of Aromatherapy For The Soul. If you have smelled rose essential oil, you just may agree with her.

Rose essential oil is most widely known for it’s anti-depressant qualities and it’s benefits for the skin. Rubbing drops of rose oil on one’s temples or pulse points can help it create this anti-depressant effect, as well as inhaling it. Due to the olfactory system being so connected to the limbic system of the brain, when we smell the rose oil molecules, they positive affect the limbic system, which deals with stress, anxiety, emotional response and memory. So, if a person becomes physically or emotionally stressed or is having trouble with memory, smelling rose essential oil may be a healthy way to deal with those challenges.

According to Dr. Josh Axe, rose essential oil is also great for libido and balancing the hormone response within our body.

Options

With great options everywhere for health supplements, it is important to find what is right for you. What may be right for someone, may not be right for someone else. Use discernment and ask questions to find the best sourced and highest quality supplements possible.

What are some of your favorite health supplements? Have you used any of the three listed above? Are you apt to try any of these after reading more about each of them?

Lance Schuttler graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in Health Science-Health Coaching and offers health coaching services through his website Orgonlight Health. You can follow the Orgonlight Health Facebook page or visit the website for more information on how to receive health coaching for yourself, your friend or family member as well as view other inspiring articles.

Image 1, 2, 3, 4, 5Source: The Mind Unleashed

