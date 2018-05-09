3 Powerful Guided Meditations To Help More People Feel Peace & Overcome Procrastination

134 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Joe Martino

It can be tough after a hard day or when you are in the midst of a challenge to sit back and get into a good meditative state. Perhaps it’s the fact that our minds are extra engaged in thought or because we might have our emotions riled up. Either way, we’ve all been there and know what it feels like to have a tough time quieting our minds.

What can we do about it? Instead of taking the edge off with a glass of wine, beer or even smoking cannabis, what if we could throw on a meditation and take that edge off more naturally? It isn’t to say there is anything wrong with the options above, but that it’s possible we don’t have to go outside of ourselves to find peace.

3 Powerful Meditations

Here are three really powerful free resources that you can experiment with. All of these meditations are considered Tapping Meditations. If you’ve never heard of a Tapping Meditation, it’s a powerful process that combines traditional meditation with Tapping, a technique which has been scientifically proven to send calming signals to the amygdala in the brain.

In these meditations you’ll get to follow along as New York Times best-selling author of “The Tapping Solution” Nick Ortner guides you through three calming and empowering processes.

The three meditations we’re sharing with you are:

1 – From Overwhelm to Calm

(Something that we can all use on a daily basis as it can be very useful!)

2 – Releasing Feelings of Not Being Enough

(A huge and very common challenge many of us face. Can help release some deep seeded challenges.)

3 – Overcoming Procrastination

(A big challenge that we all face in getting what we want done in life. All about getting the wheels turning.)

To check out the meditations and download them for further use, click here.

My Experience With Tapping

What’s incredible about Tapping Meditations is that they not only help you to feel calm and balanced, they also help you to release deep core issues that you may be dealing with.

It was March 2014 and I was days away from having to get on a plane to fly to New York City to give my TEDx talk. I was nervous because I wasn’t used to public speaking on that sort of stage and to be downright honest I didn’t want to f*ck it up.

I sought out the help of a friend who introduced me to tapping. I went into the session with her pretty damn nervous and with a pit in my stomach about what I had to do in a few days. Then came the tapping. Within 20 minutes of going through some tapping, I was chilled out and no longer nervous. “How could it have worked so fast?” I thought. Nothing had worked that well before to clean up my nerves about public speaking and I have to say I was very happy about it. But was it going to last?

Leading up to the hours before doing the talk I got nervous again, but not anywhere as bad as I had in the past. I knew I was prepared but I couldn’t help but feel nervous when I saw the stage, the people, the cameras and knew that shit was about the get REAL.

So I tapped it out. I stood in front of the mirror in the holding area right as I was about to go on stage and I tapped out my nerves. By the time I stepped out onto the stage my nerves were at a very manageable point and all went well with the talk. You can check out my talk here.

Enjoy these meditations. I know they can be a great resource for you.

If these meditations don’t do it for you and you want to try something else that might get it working, check out these 6 meditation methods that can get anyone meditating.

