If blueberries were pharmaceuticals, they would be hailed as the greatest “miracle” health breakthrough in the history of medicine

By Mike Adams

Blueberries are miraculous natural medicine. If they were prescription medications, they would be called a “miracle” health breakthrough and an unprecedented milestone in medical science. Yet you can get them without a prescription, without a visit to the doctor and without “permission” from your health insurance provider.

And unlike toxic prescription medications, blueberries are incredibly delicious. Just be sure to buy organic, since you don’t want to poison your body with toxic pesticides used on non-organic blueberries. (Read Blueberries.news for more coverage of the health benefits of this amazing superfruit…)

As I explain in the studio video below, blueberries provide astonishing health benefits that no drug can match. These benefits include:

Provides nutrients such as 36% of the daily recommended intake of Vitamin K, 25% of manganese and 24% of vitamin C

They’re low in cholesterol, low in sodium and low in saturated fat

They reduce your risk of heart attacks by 32%

They’re great for your brain; just 30 ml of juice has been found to improve cognitive function and prevent memory loss

Consuming just two servings per week was found to restore brain functionequivalent to being 2 1/2 years younger

They support friendly bacteria in your gut

They’re also a great source of fiber, which improves digestive health

Watch my full news video for more details:

This article (If blueberries were pharmaceuticals, they would be hailed as the greatest “miracle” health breakthrough in the history of medicine) was originally published on Natural News and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.