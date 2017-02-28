California Court Orders Environmental Health Organization To Disclose Cell Phone Health Risks

19 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Aaron Kesel

A Superior Court judge has ordered California to release papers discussing possible long-term risks of cell phone use, ruling they are public record.

Joel Moskowitz, Ph.D. director at University of California, Berkeley School of Public Health has sued the state under the Public Records Act.

The documents were written by the California’s Environmental Health Investigations and are believed to contain cell phone radiation warnings and recommendations for public use.

“I would like this document to see the light of day because it will inform the public that there is concern within the California Department of Public Health that cellphone radiation is a risk, and it will provide them with some information about how to reduce those risks.” Moskowitz said KPIX 5 reported.

When he was asked why he thinks the state is trying to suppress the document, he said, “They claim that this would lead to chaos and confusion among the public, I suspect that they were afraid of the reaction from the telecommunications industry should they publish this document. In fact, they even argued that in their brief.”

Moskowitz cited his new research that found a risk between cell phone use of 10 or more years and increased brain tumors.

The FCC notes there is no evidence of a “definite link between wireless devices and cancer or other illnesses.”

Despite 65,000 leaked emails in 2015 discussing the risk between another wireless electronic device, smart meters, from former California Public Utilities Commission president Michael Peevey and utility PG&E Vice President Brian Cherry, citing numerous health problems, including cancer, which resulted in a federal and state investigation into the matter.

“Peevey wanted PG&E to keep it quiet,” writes Sandi Maurer, Director of the EMF Safety Network. “He didn’t want other customers or the rest of the world to know there’s a problem with smart meters causing customers pain.”

Another study by Researchers at the National Toxicology Program (NTP), a federal inter-agency group under the National Institutes of Health further strengthens the claim that cell phone radiation causes cancerous tumors. The group ran an experiment using rodents they calibrated radio-frequency (RF) radiation levels and put the rats into specially built chambers then dosed their whole bodies into varying degrees of radiation. They found that as the thousands of rats in the study were exposed to greater intensities of radiation, more of them developed rare forms of brain and heart cancer. Other researchers have previously discovered in 2011 that cell phone radiation actually boosts the brain’s activity to deepen the debate even further.

That same year scientist at the WHO (World Health Organization) issued a statement that “radiation from cell phones can possibly cause cancer,” causing the organization to put cell phones on it’s “carcinogenic hazard” list.

“What microwave radiation does in most simplistic terms is similar to what happens to food in microwaves, essentially cooking the brain,” Dr. Keith Black said. “So in addition to leading to a development of cancer and tumors, there could be a whole host of other effects like cognitive memory function, since the memory temporal lobes are where we hold our cell phones.”

This article (California Court Orders Environmental Health Organization To Disclose Cell Phone Health Risks) was originally published on We Are Change and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.