Can You Heal Your Thyroid Condition Naturally? Autoimmune Disease, Hashimotos, Thyroiditis

Can you heal your thyroid naturally? If so, why isn’t the medical system telling us about this?

By Samantha Lotus

Approximately 7-8% of people from western countries are reported as diagnosed with an autoimmune condition (1) and an estimated 20 million of Americans alone who have some form of thyroid specific disease or autoimmune condition (2).

Up to 60 percent of people suffering with thyroid dis-ease are unaware of their condition and most often are being misdiagnosed and mistreated for symptoms associated with their thyroid condition that has gone undiscovered.

Not only are these thyroid related conditions, which cause a wide range of symptoms and health challenges increasingly common (especially amongst Western Women), but they are also very greatly misunderstood by the medical community.

In mainstream allopathic (Western) medicine, it is believed that an autoimmune thyroid condition is a lifelong, irreversible condition that must be managed with pharmaceutical drugs or surgery if it develops into cancer (3). Additionally, in endocrinology and thyroid related medical practice, there is often no mention of the root cause of the condition, of the relationship to nutrition and lifestyle, or any mention of natural, alternative, or holistic measures of healing.

Holistic Understanding of Thyroid Conditions

The holistic (whole) approach to understanding autoimmune conditions, thyroid conditions, hashimotos and diseases related to the thyroid, is quite different to the Western Medical model.

When exploring health related issues, dis-ease and disregulations in the body, Eastern philosophy practices such as Traditional Chinese Medicine, Psycho Neuroendo Immunology, Spirituality and the practice of Metaphysics, use a different lens to understand well-being. In these ancient, comprehensive and big picture healing modalities, the whole person is treated rather than simply an isolated symptom or body part.

“Holistic medicine is a form of healing that considers the whole person — body, mind, spirit, and emotions — in the quest for optimal health and wellness. According to the holistic medicine philosophy, one can achieve optimal health — the primary goal of holistic medicine practice — by gaining proper balance in life.

Holistic medicine practitioners believe that the whole person is made up of interdependent parts and if one part is not working properly, all the other parts will be affected. In this way, if people have imbalances (physical, emotional, or spiritual) in their lives, it can negatively affect their overall health” (4).

The Thyroid-Emotion Connection

Examining the body through the application of the Chakra (Sanskrit) system, the thyroid is related to the throat center which is the Chakra of communication, creativity, self-expression and judgement. It is associated with your neck, shoulders, arms, hands, thyroid and parathyroid glands. It is concerned with the senses of inner and outer hearing, the synthesizing of ideas, healing, transformation and purification. Blockage can show up as creative blocks, dishonesty, or general problems in communicating ones needs to others (5).

This modality for healing offers that when we are out of alignment with the natural flow of energy and healing emotional processing, we will develop blockages in our various centres which is what leads to illness and dis-ease.

It is proposed that people suffering with thyroid conditions may be suppressing their feelings, avoiding speaking their truth, afraid of self-expression, or placing judgement upon themselves.

Therefore in order to return the body to balance and restore the vital life force energy that allows healthy tissues to proliferate, it is suggested that the individual harnesses the power of self-healing by processing emotional blockages, finds the courage to express their unique selves, and restore the vital life force energy to the tissue and body through self love and care.

Interview with Thyroid Specialist Fern Olivia

Fern Olivia, creator of Thyroid Yoga is a recognized thyroid expert and women’s empowerment coach who educates and inspires other thyroid sufferers to tap into their body’s innate wisdom to heal itself.

In this interview we speak about:

The relationship between self-suppression and thyroid conditions

Releasing fear around communication

Mind/body/soul alignment

Intuitive healing

Releasing tension and dis-ease in the body

Holistic nutrition for healing

Alternative medicine

Cultivating health, happiness & freedom.

This interview explores the role of psycho neuroendo immunology (PNEI) in health and healing. PNEI is the study of the interaction between psychological processes and the nervous and immune systems of the human body. PNEI takes an interdisciplinary approach incorporating psychology, neuroscience, immunology, physiology, genetics, pharmacology, molecular biology, psychiatry, behavioural medicine, infectious diseases, endocrinology, and rheumatology.

The main interests of PNEI are the interactions between the nervous and immune systems and the relationships between mental processes and health (5).

A new hope for thyroid healing

Instead of being left with a disempowering diagnosis, people are now being empowered with the information they need to self-heal. The paradigm is shifting, where humans are reclaiming their power, sovereignty and autonomy through self-empowerment.

Instead of bandaid solutions, pharmaceutical dependancy, abrasive treatments and surgeries, people are now able to utilize ancient medicine, philosophy and metaphysical analysis to recognize the root cause of their illness, heal the wounds and rujevenate the mind and body.

Listen to the body and treat it well

Our body knows what it needs. It is constantly giving us subtle cues and signals, with the desire to feel safe, secure, satisfied and nourished. The body desires homeostasis (balance) and will do everything it can to achieve this balance.

In order to assist the body back into a balanced and optimal state, it is advised to utilise natural medicine such as: whole foods, herbs, supplements, water, light, nature, earth and love. By feeding the mind and body with the proper nourishment it needs, the spirit is lifted and the healing process is supported.

While preferring to incorporate the beneficial components of a healing protocol, it is also recommended to avoid the triggers known to exacerbate dis-ease symptoms.

Common triggers for autoimmune conditions and thyroid disease

Stress

Emotional repression

Self-judgement

Environmental toxins

Antibiotic use

Allergies (including food and food sensitivities)

Gluten

Working with the right practitioner is advised in order to get the desired outcome. Seek out a holistically minded naturopathic doctor, a reputable healer, a functional medicine doctor or a lifestyle alchemist who understands the connection between mind, body and spirit.

For more information on holistic healing or to book an appointment with a practitioner, please contact Samantha Lotus founder of Real Life But Better, Fern Olivia founder of Thyroid Yoga or a trusted healer of your choice.

Remember, your body is the most perfect and intelligent machine ever created, it is built to be in balance and it knows what it needs. Give yourself the space, time, energy and intention to heal, because YES, you CAN heal your thyroid condition naturally.

