CDC corruption: Scientists on the inside slam the agency for selling out to corporate interests

By Natural News Editors

Recently we’ve reported on the crony ties between top US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials and beverage giant Coca-Cola. New evidence suggests that the cronyism at the CDC goes far deeper.

(Article republished from Anh-Usa.org)

A group calling itself CDC Scientists Preserving Integrity, Diligence, and Ethics in Research (CDC SPIDER) recently submitted a letter to the CDC chief of staff expressing grave concerns about special interest influence being exerted on the agency’s leaders.

It’s worth quoting the beginning of the letter:

We are a group of scientists at CDC that are very concerned about the current state of ethics at our agency. It appears that our mission is being influenced and shaped by outside parties and rogue interests. It seems that our mission and Congressional intent for our agency is being circumvented by some of our leaders. What concerns us most is that it is becoming the norm and not the rare exception. Some senior management officials at CDC are clearly aware and even condone these behaviors. Others see it and turn the other way. Some staff are intimidated and pressed to do things they know are not right [emphasis added].

The scientists then provide examples of this behavior, including the recently exposed ties to Coca-Cola.

It’s worth considering what other CDC issues are poisoned by these “outside parties and rogue interests.” Are vaccine manufacturers influencing CDC leaders concerning childhood vaccinations, as we’ve long believed? Are potential whistleblowers being threatened and silenced to protect industry interests? How can we put our children’s health in the hands of an agency that has this level of corruption being reported by its own scientist employees?

Action Alert! Write to your legislators in Congress and urge them to launch an investigation of the CDC to see how far this corruption goes. Please send your message immediately.

Read more at: Anh-Usa.org

Source: Natural News

