Flu Shot Gone Wrong And Prayer Request Needed As A Result

By Catherine J. Frompovich

One of the retired physicians with whom I network just emailed me a prayer request for a young man who received a flu shot “gone wrong.”

I tell my readers this heartbreaking story because of what we are facing with regard to the CDC’s horrendous proposed Rule that has an open comment period until October 14, 2016 and which will empower the CDC to snatch anyone they please who CDC ‘goons’ think is sick and not vaccinated, quarantine them and administer vaccines against a person’s will, without that person’s consent and with no recourse at law for that person and with fines up to one-half million dollars. See my articles here about what’s going on with the CDC that you may want to know about and file your dissenting comment by October 14, 2016.

Below is a copy and paste job from the email I was forwarded that speaks volumes about the current flu vaccine:

Please pray for xxx xxxxx’s cousin, Kenny Conley. He had a life-threatening reaction to the flu shot that is causing paralysis and organ failure. He has been placed in a medically-induced coma and is fighting for his life. He is only 26 years old and has a wife and 3 month old baby. Please lift Kenny and family up in your prayers.

Additionally, this other message was part of the email thread:

I decided to send this to you as an extreme example of a vaccine reaction. We agree about not getting vaccinations, but will never see this type of report in the news. I wonder how many more of these happen to people that we know nothing about.

It is my understanding from the person who sent me the prayer request that ‘they’ received it from Leavenworth, Washington, and that’s where Kenny Conley probably lives. The other request that came in the email string was “Please hold this young man in your prayers. Thank you.”

Folks, vaccines cause so much damage we are not told about, which is deliberately kept from us, that your head would spin. Only between one [1] and ten percent of all vaccine adverse reactions are reported to the CDC’s VAERS reporting system. See this from former FDA Commissioner Dr David Kessler, MD, David Kessler statement in JAMA – June 2, 1993, vol.269, No.21, p.2785

However, SaneVax does an excellent job of monitoring the VAERS reports for adverse vaccine effects and reactions from the three HPV vaccines filed with the CDC. As an example of HPV vaccine adverse events reported as of July 2016 in VAERS, there were 268 DEATHS, 13,535 Emergency Room visits, 4,230 hospitalizations, 742 life threatening events, plus more that you can read at the SaneVax website. Are vaccines really safe?

There may not be proper vetting of flu vaccines since flu vaccines are ‘cobbled’ together in anticipation of an upcoming flu season and some of the actives may not have been tested sufficiently for efficacy, safety, etc., which may be contributing to adverse reactions, in my opinion, especially since vaccine manufacturers have no legal liability for the damages their vaccines cause—a gift from the U.S. Congress in 1986—so why bother!

Now, we are finding scientific evidence that there is glyphosate, the herbicide active in Monsanto’s Roundup® in most vaccines, with the highest concentrations measured to date found in Merck’s MMR-II vaccine! See my article about Dr Anthony Samsel, PhD, research on glyphosate in vaccines .

With all the vaccine fraud at the CDC—see the documentary VAXXED, that’s been ongoing for many more decades than anyone wants to admit; the unanswered plea to Congress to hold an investigation into vaccines from Frompovich & Abbey-Katzev / monograph, Vaccines & Vaccinations: The Need for Congressional Investigation (Jan. 2011), Representative Posey’s (Florida) plea before Congress (July 2015) and topped off with the billions of dollars [$3,437,542,918.52] paid out to date by the Vaccine Court for vaccine damages [2], it’s time for a moratorium on vaccines plus the need for a healthcare consumer march on the CDC demanding that ALL children’s and adults’ lives matter when it comes to toxic, poisonous vaccines.

Furthermore, Congress, who made this vaccine mess, has to take back from Big Pharma its vaccine ‘golden parachute’ and make them legally and financially responsible for vaccine damages, which will put them out of business because they are selling toxic, genetically modified vaccines that have no place in contaminating the human organism. What happened to the Nuremberg Code?

Please remember all vaccine-damaged victims in your prayers and keep yourself and your children safe from all toxins and poisons wherever you may find them.

