Flu Vaccines From Dogs?

By Catherine J. Frompovich

One segment of the pharmaceutical industry literally may be going to the dogs! How come? To make flu vaccines using DOG KIDNEYS.

Bloomberg Businessweek and Bruce Einhorn produced a most interesting article on that topic which readers can access here.

Einhorn points out vaccines haven’t been that profitable for many in the Big Pharma ‘clan’. I wonder why. Here’s what he has to say about some of their ‘downsizing’:

There’s an opening in the $5 billion market for seasonal flu vaccines, of which the U.S. consumes a third. Novartis sold its money-losing vaccine division to CSL for $275 million in 2014. Sanofi and Merck dissolved their flu vaccine joint venture in March. In June the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said AstraZeneca’s FluMist hadn’t been a strong preventive measure for three years. (AstraZeneca has said it’s working with the CDC to resolve the matter.)

Of the $5 billion flu vaccine market, the United States consumes one-third! If the current CDC’s proposed rulemaking ever goes into effect [3], which would mean everyone would have to be vaccinated to the point of even carting someone off a plane, bus or street for being presumed exposed to a communicable disease, then the U.S. easily may consume 50 to 75 percent—thereby guaranteeing Big Pharma has a profitable flu vaccine season every year. However, what kind of adverse reactions could there be from flu vaccines grown on dog kidney cells? What kind of mycoplasma could be in that dog kidney flu vaccine?

It’s interesting that Novartis sold its “money-losing vaccine division” to CSL, the innovative Australian vaccine maker who wants to introduce the “dog kidney” flu vaccine.

“Sanofi and Merck dissolved their flu vaccine joint venture in March”! How about ‘them’ apples! What does that tell you? For me, it says that flu vaccines are a dud in more ways than one, so it’s better to get out than subsidize a waning market product line.

And who ever would have thought that the CDC would acknowledge “AstraZeneca’s FluMist hadn’t been a strong preventive measure for three years.”

With all the problems with flu vaccines, especially as reported by HRSA for Petitions Filed, Compensated and Dismissed, by Alleged Vaccine, Since the Beginning of VICP, 10/01/1988 through 10/03/2016 [1]

Influenza vaccines had the following statistics:

Injuries 2845

Deaths 109

Compensated 1718

Dismissed 224

One of the most serious flu vaccine adverse reactions is Guillain-Barre syndrome, a paralyzing disorder in which the immune system attacks the nerves [4].

If readers aren’t aware, there are important issues you need to know before rolling up your or your child’s sleeve to get a flu shot, or any vaccine:

Some people should make sure it’s OK to get vaccinated. Ask your doctor first if: [2]

You’ve had an allergic reaction to a flu shot in the past.

You’ve had Guillain-Barre syndrome that happened after your flu vaccine. It is a disorder in which your body’s immune system attacks part of your nervous system.

You’re very ill. If you have a mild illness, it’s usually OK to get vaccinated, but talk to your doctor first.

The nasal spray vaccine contains weakened strains of live viruses. These people shouldn’ t take it: [2]

Pregnant women

Children under age 5 who have wheezing that comes and goes

Children and teens who take aspirin

Personally, I was taught that pregnant women should never take any vaccines or medications during pregnancy, not even an aspirin. Boy, have times changed!

The Think Twice Global Vaccine Institute has this important information on Influenza (Flu) and Adverse Reaction Reports that you just may want to know about.

The best way to prevent contracting the flu is to build up your immune system and eat a very healthful, fresh food, non-GMO diet. You can get some very good pointers in my July 2016 book Eat To Beat Disease, Foods Medicinal Qualitiesavailable on Amazon.com

