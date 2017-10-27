Most Medical Professionals Giving Vaccines Do Not Know What Ingredients They Contain

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Those Who Give Vaccines Should Know The Ingredients in Vaccines

By Marco Cáceres

The chances are that if you ask most chefs about the ingredients they put into their favorite recipes, they will be able to list for you the name of every single ingredient and the corresponding amounts. That is what you would expect.

By the same token, you would expect most doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other medical workers who administer vaccines would be able to list for you every ingredient in vaccines, along with the corresponding amounts. That is what you should expect.

However, that is not necessarily the case.

According to neurosurgeon Russell Blaylock, MD:

You’d be amazed at the number of physicians, you ask them what’s in a vaccine? They’ll say, well, there’s the bacteria, the virus you want to vaccinate against, and then there’s a little immune stimulant in there to help stimulate the immunity so they react against those viral antigens. They don’t know about these other chemicals in there like formaldehyde, special proteins, special lipids that are known to be brain toxic, that are known to induce autoimmunity in the brain. They’re not aware of that. They don’t know that MSG is in a lot of vaccines―monosodium glutamate, a brain excitotoxin. They’re not aware of what’s in the vaccine they’re giving. [1]

Nephrologist Suzanne Humphries, MD concurs with Dr. Blaylock. She admits, “[D]octors are not taught about vaccines in medical school. We are not taught what’s in vaccines as far as the adjuvants. We are not taught how vaccines are manufactured as far as what kind of animals go into them.” [2]

Pediatrician Bob Sears, MD also admits, “We never learn what goes into making vaccines or how their safety is studied. We trust and take it for granted that the proper researchers are doing their job. So, when patients want a little more information about shots, all we can really say as doctors is that the diseases are bad and the shots are good.” [3]

Pediatrician Larry Palevsky, MD recalls:

There are a number of ingredients in the vaccines, and it was only after 15 years of being in medicine that a mother came up to me in 1998 and said did you know that there was mercury in vaccine? So you could see being a pediatrician, being trained, one of the lectures is not these are the vaccine ingredients. Most of the public, and most of my colleagues in medicine, are unaware that small particles of these products are being injected into children, and most children are receiving almost all of them at once because they’re receiving so many vaccines at the same time. [4]

You would think that doctors would, at least, be curious about exactly what they are injecting into their patients. Most of the ingredients in vaccines are listed in the manufacturer’s package inserts as required by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), so it should not be difficult to look them up and memorize them. Certainly, it would be no more than it would be for a chef to memorize his or her recipes.

Take, for example, the influenza vaccine. For the 2015-2016 influenza season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that 42 million children (six months through 17 years old) and 102.4 million adults (over 18 years old) in the United States received one or more seasonal flu shots. That’s a total of at least 144.4 million flu shots given in the U.S. This estimate did not include second doses given to children (the CDC recommendation is that the first year that children aged six months to eight years old receive influenza vaccine, they should get two doses of the vaccine given at least four weeks apart). [5]

The total population of the U.S. last year was 324.1 million last year, [6] which means that at least 44.5 percent of the U.S. population received one or more flu shots.

That’s a lot of flu shots for doctors, nurses, and other medical workers to administer. It is concerning to think that many of these individuals may not know what is contained in the vaccines they are giving to nearly half of the people in the U.S.

There is no good reason for such ignorance because the information is readily available, either in the vaccine package inserts supplied by the vaccine manufacturers with vials of vaccine provided to public health clinics, private doctor’s offices, pharmacies and other vaccine provider [7] or on the vaccine list published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and posted online. [8]

The CDC lists 11 influenza vaccines licensed for use in the U.S and these vaccines, along with their ingredients taken directly from the manufacturer package inserts, are as follows:

Influenza (Afluria) Trivalent & Quadrivalent contains sodium chloride, monobasic sodium phosphate, dibasic sodium phosphate, monobasic potassium phosphate, potassium chloride, calcium chloride, sodium taurodeoxycholate, ovalbumin, sucrose, neomycin sulfate, polymyxin B, beta-propiolactone, thimerosal (multi- dose vials). The multi-dose vial contains thimerosal—a mercury derivative. [8]

contains sodium chloride, monobasic sodium phosphate, dibasic sodium phosphate, monobasic potassium phosphate, potassium chloride, calcium chloride, sodium taurodeoxycholate, ovalbumin, sucrose, neomycin sulfate, polymyxin B, beta-propiolactone, thimerosal (multi- dose vials). The multi-dose vial contains thimerosal—a mercury derivative. [8] Influenza (Fluad) contains squalene, polysorbate 80, sorbitan trioleate, sodium citrate dehydrate, citric acid monohydrate, neomycin, kanamycin, barium, egg proteins, CTAB (cetyltrimethylammonium bromide), and formaldehyde. [8] Fluad also contains MF59C.1 adjuvant (MF59®), a squalene based oil-in-water emulsion. [9]

contains squalene, polysorbate 80, sorbitan trioleate, sodium citrate dehydrate, citric acid monohydrate, neomycin, kanamycin, barium, egg proteins, CTAB (cetyltrimethylammonium bromide), and formaldehyde. [8] Fluad also contains MF59C.1 adjuvant (MF59®), a squalene based oil-in-water emulsion. [9] Influenza (Fluarix) Trivalent & Quadrivalent contains octoxynol-10 (Triton X-100), α-tocopheryl hydrogen succinate, polysorbate 80 (Tween 80), hydrocortisone, gentamicin sulfate, ovalbumin, formaldehyde, sodium deoxycholate, and sodium phosphate-buffered isotonic sodium chloride. [8]

contains octoxynol-10 (Triton X-100), α-tocopheryl hydrogen succinate, polysorbate 80 (Tween 80), hydrocortisone, gentamicin sulfate, ovalbumin, formaldehyde, sodium deoxycholate, and sodium phosphate-buffered isotonic sodium chloride. [8] Influenza (Flublok) Trivalent & Quadrivalent contains sodium chloride, monobasic sodium phosphate, dibasic sodium phosphate, polysorbate 20 (Tween 20), baculovirus and Spodoptera frugiperda cell proteins, baculovirus and cellular DNA, Triton X-100, lipids, vitamins, amino acids, and mineral salts. [8]

contains sodium chloride, monobasic sodium phosphate, dibasic sodium phosphate, polysorbate 20 (Tween 20), baculovirus and Spodoptera frugiperda cell proteins, baculovirus and cellular DNA, Triton X-100, lipids, vitamins, amino acids, and mineral salts. [8] Influenza (Flucelvax) Trivalent & Quadrivalent contains Madin Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) cell protein, protein other than HA, MDCK cell DNA, polysorbate 80, cetyltrimethlyammonium bromide, and β-propiolactone. [8] Flucelvax 5 mL multi-dose vial formulation contains thimerosal. [10]

contains Madin Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) cell protein, protein other than HA, MDCK cell DNA, polysorbate 80, cetyltrimethlyammonium bromide, and β-propiolactone. [8] Flucelvax 5 mL multi-dose vial formulation contains thimerosal. [10] Influenza (Flulaval) Trivalent & Quadrivalent contains ovalbumin, formaldehyde, sodium deoxycholate, α-tocopheryl hydrogen succinate, polysorbate 80, and thimerosal (multi-dose vials). [8]

contains ovalbumin, formaldehyde, sodium deoxycholate, α-tocopheryl hydrogen succinate, polysorbate 80, and thimerosal (multi-dose vials). [8] Influenza (Fluvirin) contains ovalbumin, polymyxin, neomycin, betapropiolactone, nonylphenol ethoxylate, thimerosal (in the 5 mL multidose vials). [8]

contains ovalbumin, polymyxin, neomycin, betapropiolactone, nonylphenol ethoxylate, thimerosal (in the 5 mL multidose vials). [8] Influenza (Fluzone) Quadrivalent contains egg protein, octylphenol ethoxylate (Triton X-100), sodium phosphate-buffered isotonic sodium chloride solution, thimerosal (multi-dose vials), and sucrose. [8]

contains egg protein, octylphenol ethoxylate (Triton X-100), sodium phosphate-buffered isotonic sodium chloride solution, thimerosal (multi-dose vials), and sucrose. [8] Influenza (Fluzone) High-Dose contains egg protein, octylphenol ethoxylate (Triton X-100), sodium phosphate-buffered isotonic sodium chloride solution, formaldehyde, and sucrose. [8]

contains egg protein, octylphenol ethoxylate (Triton X-100), sodium phosphate-buffered isotonic sodium chloride solution, formaldehyde, and sucrose. [8] Influenza (Fluzone) Intradermal contains egg protein, octylphenol ethoxylate (Triton X-100), sodium phosphate-buffered isotonic sodium chloride solution, and sucrose. [8]

contains egg protein, octylphenol ethoxylate (Triton X-100), sodium phosphate-buffered isotonic sodium chloride solution, and sucrose. [8] Influenza (FluMist) Quadrivalent contains monosodium glutamate, hydrolyzed porcine gelatin, arginine, sucrose, dibasic potassium phosphate, monobasic potassium phosphate, ovalbumin, gentamicin sulfate, and ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA). [8]

Additional information about influenza and influenza vaccines, including complete copies of influenza vaccine package inserts that also list contraindications, reported reactions, results of pre-licensure clinical trials and other facts, can be found on NVIC.org.

It is reasonable to assume that those who administer influenza vaccines regularly to people should know the ingredients of what they are giving. It’s not all that different from memorizing the ingredients of a few favorite food recipes. Neither is it unreasonable to assume those who give flu shots should know the potential side effects of each of the vaccines and the synergistic toxicity [11] of the ingredients that could provoke these reactions.

You would expect a command of this basic knowledge by doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals who are injecting these ingredients into nearly half the U.S. population. The next time a doctor recommends that you or your child get a flu shot, ask him or her to tell you exactly what is in the vaccine being recommended and see what kind of answer you get.

References

1 Dr Russell Blaylock MD Dangers of Vaccines. (start at 15:51) YouTube.com May 18, 2014 (published).

2 Isabelle Z. Doctors admit on video that they know NOTHING about vaccines. Natural News May 18, 2016.

3 Sears RW. Ask Dr. Sears, Inside the Vaccine Book.

4 Dr. Lawrence Palevsky discusses ingredients of vaccines. What do vaccinations contain? YouTube.com May 3, 2009 (published).

5 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Flu Vaccination Coverage, United States, 2015-16 Influenza Season. CDC.gov.

6 U.S. Population. Worldometers.info.

7 Food and Drug Administration—Package Inserts & FDA Product Approvals. Immunize.org.

8 CDC. Vaccine Excipient & Media Summary. CDC.gov.

9 Fluad Package Insert. Seqiris.

10 Flucelvax Quadrivalent Package Insert. Seqirus.

11 Cáceres M. Synergistic Toxicity of Vaccines. The Vaccine Reaction Sept. 29, 2015.

