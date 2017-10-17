37 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Nano-Aluminum Plus Mercury Plus Glyphosate Equals Devastating Chronic Disease

“The bodies of Americans are saturated with very high levels of nano-aluminum. This provides ideal conditions for severe parasite infestation. These burdens are making us a country of chronically ill and cognitively impaired people”, states John P. Thomas in his article in Health Impact News, “Nano-Aluminum, Glyphosate, and the Life Saving Work of Parasites.” And we can’t avoid nano-aluminum because it is one of the major components of the aerial spraying happening day and night in our skies, and of vaccines.

Glyphosate (the main ingredient of Roundup) drives mercury and nano-aluminum that we inhale from this spraying deep into our cells. This combination passes through the blood brain barrier and can penetrate every organ of our body. De-toxification can take years so we must start now, and the following articles present his methods for doing this!

