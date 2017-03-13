What Your Not Supposed to Know About Recovering from Diabetes

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Phillip Schneider

Diabetes is considered to be one of the most common illnesses in western society. Nearly one in ten Americans have it, making it one of the most serious health epidemics of the 21st century.

The pancreas of a type 1 diabetic produces little to no insulin, which the body needs to carry glucose from the bloodstream to the cells of the body. This form is only found in about 5% of the population, and is usually diagnosed in children and teenagers. Typically, a type 1 diabetic will take frequent injections in order to maintain proper insulin levels in the body.

A type 2 diabetic has a similar problem. The most common form by far, type 2 diabetes is where the body does not know how to properly process insulin resulting in hyperglycemia, a rising of blood sugar levels beyond what is considered healthy.

“At first, your pancreas makes extra insulin to make up for it. But, over time it isn’t able to keep up and can’t make enough insulin to keep your blood glucose at normal levels.” ~American Diabetes Association

Some symptoms of diabetes include frequent urination, extreme hunger, sudden vision changes, dry skin and more.

Dietary Choices Found To Aid In Reversing Diabetes

In 2010, Diabetes was the 7th leading cause of death in America, but it doesn’t have to be, and scientists in the fields of natural medicine and nutrition have been working to find a cure.

In the documentary “Simply Raw: Reversing Diabetes in 30 Days,” several patients with diabetes were given the challenge of dropping their regular diets and living a purely raw vegan lifestyle for thirty days. The participants came from all different backgrounds, heritages, and weights.

These participants included Michelle, age 36 and obese; Bill, age 58 and had experienced total numbness in his feet due to the diabetes; Austin, age 25 with type 1 diabetes and a drinking problem; Kirt, age 25, who had a blood sugar level of 1200 (normal is about 80-100); Henry, age 58, who took 9 pills a day in addition to insulin; and Pam, age 62, who had diabetes throughout her family.

“You can chase them around with medicines and try to get it down, but you’re just chasing your tail. The fundamental thing in treating diabetes is what you put in your mouth.”~Dr. John Picken, Pam’s doctor

After only three days, the participants were seeing results. Austin was able to cut his insulin intake in half, while Pam was able to cut hers by one-third. Simultaneously, Kurt, Bill, and Henry’s blood sugar levels had all fallen into the normal range even after dropping all of their medications.

On day twelve, Henry had successfully dropped his blood sugar levels by 256 points and relieved himself entirely of his need for medication. However, on day 17 he felt that such a sudden change to his lifestyle was too much and his family took him home.

On day thirty, the results were in and the changes were astounding. Not only were each of them taking less medication with healthier blood sugar levels, but their energy levels and moods were improved as well. Michelle, Bill, and Pam were all freed from their medication (and 81 pounds collectively) and their blood sugar levels all dropped into the normal range. Austin had lost 20 pounds and reduced his daily insulin intake from 70 units to just 5. Kirt, who had blood sugar levels so high his doctor told him he “should be dead” dropped over eleven hundred points to as low as 73.

“No matter what anybody else says to me I know what I’m feeling and I know what I felt before…and I don’t need medication to not have to feel that way. That’s amazing.” ~Kirt

New Study Shows Fasting Can ‘Regenerate Diabetic Pancreas’

Additionally, new research has come out which shows that the pancreas of a diabetic person can be regenerated through fasting. Although this method shows some promise, no short-term or long-term human trials have been done, suggesting a raw food approach may be more sound. In fact, the diet fed to these mice was similar to the diet that the participants in the documentary had, but with 25 days of eating what they want, creating intermittent periods of feast and famine.

“Our conclusion is that by pushing the mice into an extreme state and then bringing them back – by starving them and then feeding them again – the cells in the pancreas are triggered to use some kind of developmental reprogramming that rebuilds the part of the organ that’s no longer functioning.” – Dr Valter Longo, University of Southern California

Although in certain individuals fasting has been found to produce benefits such as weight loss, speeding up of the metabolism, and a regeneration of the immune system, it can also lead to negative effects such as possible malnourishment, loss of muscle, loss of energy and more. People are advised not to try this without consulting a doctor.

There is Hope for Diabetics

For many, reclaiming your health could mean reclaiming your freedom. Remember that diabetes is a lifestyle disease. It was Hippocrates who said “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” An increasing amount of research is proving that by following this advice, it is possible to prevent or even reverse ‘incurable’ diseases like diabetes.

