Processed Food is Dying: Nestlé Takes Worst Hit in 20 Years as Public Opinion Shifts

By Cassius Methyl
This “Q4” as the corporate world calls it, Swiss processed food giant Nestlé took a harder hit than they have in 20 years.
Even mainstream business articles are sporting headlines such as “Nestlé Drops Targets as Consumer Giants Struggle,” from the Wall Street Journal.
According to Investopedia:
“Switzerland-based global food and drink giant Nestlé SA (NSRGY) posted its most recent full-year 2016 and fourth-quarter earnings report on Thursday. The maker of KitKats, Nescafe and Purina pet food failed to meet the consensus estimates, posting its slowest organic sales growth in 20 years.
In 2016, Nestlé’s net profit came in at 8.53 billion Swiss francs ($8.53 billion) down 6.6% from 9.1 billion over the same period last year and falling short of the Street’s forecasted 9.59 billion.”
Could it be that consumer giants are actually struggling because of a shift in public opinion? From the perspective of an activist, feeling the collective spirit of activism right now, it seems like there is a health awakening underway.
Searching for tangible evidence that a rise in health consciousness is happening, you can find polls. To put our finger to the pulse, we can look at what people are saying around us, polls, reading all the different headlines, and by researching in general.
Some polls suggest public opinion is moving away from favoring processed, or chemical food.
A poll released in February found “Only one-third of parents think they are doing a good job helping kids eat healthy,” according to MedicalXPress.
A Canadian poll released this week found that “Food fraud worries more than half of Canadians,”according to CTV News. Reading from their article:
“In an online survey conducted by researchers at Dalhousie University, 63 per cent of respondents said they were concerned about the widespread practice known as food fraud. Notably, worries about counterfeited food products coming from Canada were even greater in those study participants with food intolerances.”
Perhaps going against the grain of public opinion, but toward the agenda of industry, mainstream media articles can be found mocking the concept of moving away from processed or chemical food.
A mainstream headline in favor of it reads:
February 9, 2017, Washington Post: “Not all processed foods are bad for you. How they’re made matters.”
Other headlines are in stark opposition to the mainstream opinion:
February 20, 2017, the Canary: “The food industry is making it difficult for parents to help children eat healthily.”
Censorship of what people call fake news or fake science is rising as well.
Yesterday Natural News announced that they have been blacklisted by Google, with the headline“Google blacklists Natural News… removes 140,000 pages from its index… “memory holes” Natural News investigative articles on vaccines, pharma corruption, fraudulent science and more.”
However we put our finger to the pulse of public opinion, some kind of shift is taking place. Speak with some people about vaccines, food safety, pesticides, or chemicals and you may notice very different, polarizing opinions.
Cassius Kamarampi is a researcher and writer from Sacramento, California. He is the founder of Era of Wisdom, writer/director of the documentary “Toddlers on Amphetamine: History of Big Pharma and the Major Players,” and a writer in the alternative media since 2013 at the age of 17. He focuses primarily on identifying the exact individuals, institutions, and entities responsible for various forms of human slavery and control, particularly chemicals and more insidious forms of hegemony: identifying exactly who damages our well being and working toward independence from those entities, whether they are corporate, government, or institutional.
