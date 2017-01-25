How to Raise Your Consciousness & Vibration Through Diet (Video)

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Bridget Nielsen

The growing question for many people in this time of awakening is, “what is a high vibrational diet?” I have been asking myself since I was a little girl. I was the child who asked for bitter tea, a sprout avocado pita and strawberries for dessert. WHY? One good reason is because my dad put it on my plate, but there was more to it than that! From a very early age, I knew that there was a direct connection between my state and what I ate. In this blog I am going to explore how diet ties into your vibration, and how you can make simple changes (15 easy steps at the bottom) that can really assist you in these crazy awesome transformational times.

A high vibrational diet consists of foods that are ALIVE and that positively benefit the person, as well as the planet as a whole. High vibration means having more light, and thus less density. Plants exemplify this by photosynthesizing light into energy.

In my experience I haven’t found the perfect, “highest vibrational diet” to follow. The idea of following is falling away. At this stage of the human game, it has become necessary to more fully rely on your own intuition in combination with experts and science you resonate with. We are meant to become self-empowered and know what is our own highest good. We are each soooo unique and in such different circumstances, that there is no one right diet. What I can say is there IS a very specific vibration and global reverberation to each food you eat.

HUMANITY IS LIGHTENING UP

In desiring to become more enlightened, you will naturally find yourself lightening up. Humanity is awakening to its connection to Source and its ability to turn infinite accessible light into physical energy.

Monks and Chi Gong masters generate chi from their own internal Light Source, and can even generate enough energetic heat to sweat in the freezing cold. Breatharians “eat” light, like plants, by taking in the sun’s energy and breathing prana. When people become consciousness that bodies are densified light, then they will act as their own free energy devices. In the meantime, you can prepare your body and mind for these new levels of energy conversion and generation with nourishing, high vibrational foods.

Expansion requires humanity to more fully embrace its connection to nature and simultaneously open to higher frequencies that extraterrestrials utilize. Humans are upgrading physically as well as energetically, to a higher density, enabling rekindled ET connections. Present humans are more sensitive and light than the humans of the past, thus requiring less dense and more living, natural foods.

FOOD IS VERY PERSONAL

Food is a sticky subject. People are very identified with what they eat. In times of stress people often use food for emotional comfort. This approach is understandable based on the challenges of everyday life. There are more balanced, long-term ways of creating natural states of harmony through cleansing and dietary choice.

“Many people are not aware of how large of an effect their diet has on their state of being. Your physiological health is literally the platform for your consciousness. The Nero-transmitters and hormones responsible for your moods and state of being are directly correspondent to your nutritional intake, as well as the level of toxins that are present in your system. You are what you eat and if you’re eating dead chemical filled junk, you will feel like dead chemical filled junk…” -Patrick Haize, from Transformation Reversing Old Habits

One of the most important keys to raising your vibration through diet are the thoughts you create around it. Thoughts are vibration. Be kind to yourself and be aware of judgements you hold against yourself and other people’s dietary choices. Whether you can circumstantially make these changes or not, sending love and gratitude to your food, and all that it took to get to your plate makes a big difference. Be present while you eat, chew, breath and feel appreciative for this energetic exchange.

DETOX BEFORE LISTENING TO YOUR BODY

You may have heard people say, “Listen to your body, it will tell you what to eat.” This is only part of the equation. You also need to detox so you can clearly listen to what your body’s natural communication.

Presently, everyone on the planet, unless you have done the following protocols, has a myriad of toxins in their body including: parasites, pesticides, heavy metals (from chemtrails & aluminum products), (minor) radiation, xeno/phytoestrogens (from plastics), GMOs, parabens, fluoride, putrefying undigested foods, and calcium phosphate… just to name a few.

Many of these things, from emotional imbalances caused by phytoestrogens to parasites throughout the body, even have the ability to dictate your thoughts. Parasites are one of the few things on Earth that kill their own environment and we have them crawling in us. With all of these toxins in your systems, how can you can hear the call of our natural self?…

Bridget Nielsen is an Artist, Intuitive, Hybrid Ambassador, Eco-Adventurer, and Healthy Life Stylist. If you’d like more assistance in your healthy diet and lifestyle transition, Patrick and I would be happy to do a 30-60 minute call with you!

Source: Bridget Nielsen

