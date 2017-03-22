Re-Connect with Ancient Indian Holistic Wisdom to Treat the Root Cause of Obesity and Weight Gain

16 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Vera Kaur

Everything in the universe is composed of energy including the human body. Traditionally, when we lived in harmony with nature our body’s energies vibrated in resonance with the universal energies, we experienced optimum physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health.

Today, as we strive to meet the demands of our fast paced lifestyles, we have unknowingly become detached from nature through breathing polluted air, eating unnatural food, drinking chemical-laden water, ingesting toxic medication, smoking cigarettes, drinking alcohol, using inorganic body and household products, absorbing electro-magnetic pollution and being exposed to continuous stress. This has resulted in our energies becoming congested and imbalanced, which is the foundation for dis-ease.

Traditional energy healers had a wealth of knowledge on how to diagnose and treat the root cause of dis-ease by natural, holistic methods, and through the generations a great deal of this ancient wisdom has been kept alive. Traditional Indian energy healers believe that the root cause of obesity and excess weight gain stems from energy imbalances within our thyroid and reproductive glands.

The thyroid and reproductive glands are part of the endocrine system. The endocrine glands have a profound effect on our entire being as they regulate the functions of our systems, organs, tissues and cells by secreting the numerous vital hormones essential for our physical, mental and emotional well-being. Our endocrine and exocrine glands act as buffers to absorb the negative impact of emotional, mental and physical stress, including toxic chemicals from our diet and environment. If our glands are exposed to excessive amounts of negative stress, energy imbalances result, and our glands become impaired, leading to dis-ease. The glands are inter-related; therefore if one gland becomes imbalanced, the health of the remaining glands are affected.

To empower the endocrine and exocrine glands, and treat the root cause of obesity and weight gain, follow these ancient practices:

Plant-Based Diet

Traditionally, a plant-based wholefood diet was well known to nourish and balance the endocrine and exocrine glands. Nature’s food absorbs an abundance of life-giving solar energy from the sun, which makes it positively and negatively balanced, to nourish each and every cell within our physical, mental and emotional body in a form that it recognises, to reduce unhealthy cravings and compulsive over-eating.

Include the following to empower digestion and generate weight loss:

Black Pepper and Turmeric Root assist in weight loss by preventing the accumulation of fat deposits within the body.

Cinnamon and Ginger Root assist in balancing blood sugar levels, to suppress the appetite and reduce food cravings.

Raw Garlic and Onions are abundant with digestive enzymes to increase the digestive power to encourage weight loss.

Bitter Gourd assists in regulating blood sugar levels, purifing the blood and stimulating the liver to improve fat metabolism.

Fenugreek Seeds cleanse the detoxifying organs and are rich in fibre which creates a feeling of fullness to reduce food intake.

Sprouted nuts, seeds and legumes are highly alkaline and detoxifying to assist in balancing the endocrine and exocrine glands.

Acupressure Therapy

The ancient Indian holistic practice of diagnosing and treating the root cause of dis-ease, thereby curing dis-ease by applying intermittent pressure on specific areas of the body, that correspond to specific organs, glands, nerves, tissues and so forth. This regulates the vital energy within the body part, empowering it to function optimally.

Apply the following energy balancing treatments to empower the endocrine and exocrine glands and alleviate stress and anxiety, to treat the root cause of weight gain and obesity:

Pituitary Gland: Place your fingertips on the inside edges of your eyebrows, at the centre of your forehead. Press gently for one minute, three times a day.

Pineal Gland: Place your left fingertips at the centre of your forehead and your right fingertips on the crown of your head. Press gently for one minute, three times a day.

Thyroid Gland: Place your index fingers one inch below the inside corners of your collarbone, where there is a slight indentation. Press gently for one minute, three times a day.

Thymus Gland: Place your fingertips at the centre of your chest. Gently massage using small circular clockwise movements, for one minute, three times a day.

Pancreas Gland: Place your fingertips three inches directly above your naval. Gently massage using small circular clockwise movements, for one minute, three times a day.

Adrenal Glands: Place your fingertips one inch above and out from your naval. Apply firm intermittent pressure for one minute, three times a day.

Reproductive Glands: Firmly press around the inner and outer wrist bones and ankle bones, using your thumbs. Apply for five minutes in total, three times a day, concentrating on any tender spots.

Lymph Glands: Gently massage around the jawline and earlobes, using your ring fingers, for one minute. Intermittently press the inner wrist, in line with the middle finger, using your thumbs, for one minute.

The lymph gland treatment is the last to be applied, to allow any impurities and imbalances to be removed through the lymphatic system. Breathe slowly and deeply throughout and end the treatment by drinking warm herbal tea to assist the kidneys in removing released toxins.

Ear Acupressure

To reduce the appetite, gently massage the area around the hinge of the jaw, close to the ear, for two minutes, three times a day.

To suppress hunger pangs, press the points shown on the ear diagram. Place the middle finger on the front of each ear and the thumb on the back of each ear. Press these points for five minutes in total, thirty minutes before eating.

Stress-Relief Acupressure

To relax the nerves and release emotional anxiety, clasp the hands tightly together and firmly press the fingertips into the back of the opposite hand, for five seconds. Release and repeat eleven times. Practice whenever you feel the desire to eat due to low mood, anxiety, fear or stress. The nerve acupressure points begin in the webs between the fingers and the nervous system acupressure points are located on the back of the hands. The regular practice of this simple technique releases anxiety, calms the nerves and strengthens the entire nervous system.

Abdominal Massage

Detoxifies and strengthens the digestive organs and glands and release suppressed emotions.

Infuse two drops of essential oil with one teaspoon of warm organic ghee.

Lie down comfortably and apply small gentle circular motions around the naval.

Gradually widen the circles and apply deeper pressure, covering the entire abdominal area.

Apply for ten minutes in the morning and evening.

Do not wash off the essential oil mix after the massage.

Traditional essential oils used to treat obesity include:

Mustard essential oil increases the body’s ability to burn fat.

Ginger essential oil is detoxifying and reduces sweet cravings.

Black Pepper essential oil reduces over-eating and food addictions.

Fennel essential oil balances the hormones and suppresses the appetite.

Sandalwood essential oil calms stress and anxiety to relieve emotional eating.

Cinnamon essential oil enhances metabolism and reduces the body’s ability to store fat.

Barefoot Walking

The ancient Indian holistic practice of walking on the natural earth, barefoot. Within the earth there lies a powerful and unique energy source which we can draw upon. The earth is composed of minerals and the body is mineral in essence, therefore our body’s energies resonate perfectly with the energy of the earth. The earth’s energy is greater than that of the body, and this enables it to be absorbed naturally through the soles of our feet.

Practice walking barefoot on the bare earth, grass or sand for thirty minutes in the morning as the sun rises and thirty minutes in the evening as the sun sets. This traditional practice enables the body to discharge the accumulation of harmful free radicals and electromagnetic pollution, absorb a concentrated source of anti-oxidants and balance natural energy rhythms to re-charge the endocrine and exocrine glands.

Mudra Therapy

The ancient Indian holistic practice of expressional hand gestures to balance the vital energy flowing throughout the body and mind, to regain equilibrium and encourage the body’s natural healing response.

Mudras can be practiced whilst sitting, walking, or lying down during meditation.

Surya Mudra

The surya mudra is effective for increasing body heat and regulating the metabolism, which assists in burning excess fat stores.

To practice, bend your ring fingers inwards.

Place the tip of your thumbs on the outside edge of the middle joints of your ring fingers.

Relax and extend your index, middle, and little fingers.

Practice two times a day for thirty minutes in total.

Detoxification Mudra

The detoxification mudra is effective for clearing the underlying emotional issues related to obesity and cleansing the physical body.

To practice place your thumb on the inside edge of the third joint of your ring finger.

Relax and extend your remaining fingers.

Practice two times a day for thirty minutes in total.

Pranayama

The ancient Indian holistic practice of controlling the breath by a number of different techniques to increase the vital energy within the body. The regular practice of breath exercises can influence our physical, mental, and emotional state, in the most positive of ways, to initiate the body’s natural healing capacity.

For more information, please read the article: Just Breathe – Ancient Practice of Pranayama Can Help You Detoxify, Shed Weight and Boost Vitality

Chakra Breath Exercise

The chakra breath exercise encourages harmony throughout the body by empowering the seven main energy centres, each of which is associated with specific endocrine or exocrine glands. Chakras radiate and receive energy and when in balance they enable the smooth flow of energy throughout the entire being to encourage optimum physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health.

To begin:

To practice the chakra breath exercise, sit comfortably and close your eyes.

Bring your awareness to your seven chakras, located in the etheric body.

Exhale deeply emptying your lungs completely.

The root chakra:

Inhale deeply and visualize your in breath entering your root chakra, located at the base of your spine.

Retain your in breath for a few seconds and visualize your in breath cleansing and balancing your root chakra.

Exhale deeply and visualize the negative energy from your root chakra being released through the soles of your feet.

Repeat two times.

The sacral chakra:

Next, inhale deeply and visualize your in breath entering your sacral chakra, located in your lower abdomen.

Retain your in breath for a few seconds and visualize your in breath cleansing and balancing your sacral chakra.

Exhale deeply and visualize the negative energy from your sacral chakra being released through the soles of your feet.

Repeat two times.

The solar plexus chakra:

Next, inhale deeply and visualize your in breath entering your solar plexus chakra, located in your upper abdomen and repeat as above.

Continue with your heart chakra located at the centre of your chest.

Throat chakra located at the centre of your throat.

Brow chakra located at the centre of your forehead.

Crown chakra located at the top of your head.

Practice two times a day.

Crystal Therapy

The holistic practice of placing the earth’s natural stones within the body’s magnetic field, to restore the flow of healthy positive energy within and around the body, by removing the toxic negative energy. The earth is crystalline as it is composed of minerals, and our bodies are crystalline in essence; therefore our energies resonate harmoniously with the vibration of crystals.

The following crystals can be placed on your table at mealtimes and under your pillow at bedtime, to assist in treating obesity and weight gain:

Citrine to cleanse the physical, mental and emotional body.

Amethyst to release addictive habits and unhealthy cravings.

Sunstone to suppress the appetite and alleviate stress and anxiety.

Moonstone to balance the digestive system and calm the nervous system.

Rose Quartz to encourage unconditional self-love and detoxify the emotional body.

Yellow Apatite to release deep-rooted emotional anger from the solar plexus chakra.

Yoga Asana Therapy

The ancient Indian holistic practice of physical postures known as asanas, each of which has specific physical, mental, emotional and spiritual benefits to unite the body, mind, and soul. It is believed that as our physical body becomes relaxed, flexible and open, this promotes a similar effect on our mental and emotional body.

The following postures empower the glands to treat the root cause of obesity:

Sarvangasana

The Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand Pose) activates and balances the entire endocrine system.

Lie on your back with your palms flat on the floor.

Bend your knees and bring them towards your chest.

Support your middle back with your hands and raise and straighten your legs and torso.

Your body is resting on your head, neck, shoulders and elbows.

Bring your awareness to your breathing.

Allow any negative emotions to be released.

Relax in the posture for up to five minutes.

Sukhasana

The Parivrtta Sukhasana (Seated Twist Pose) stimulates the adrenal glands, to enhance digestion.

Sit cross-legged on a cushion, with your fingertips behind your buttocks.

Allow your fingers to point away from your body.

Lengthen your back and relax your shoulders.

Exhale and turn your upper body to the left.

Place your right hand on the outside of your left knee.

Bring your awareness to your breathing.

Allow any negative emotions to be released with each exhalation.

Relax in the posture for up to five minutes.

Release and repeat on the other side.

Practice two times a day.

Setu Bandhasana

The Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose) strengthens the sacral chakra which influences the reproductive glands and is associated with desires, including the appetite and stimulates the thyroid gland which governs metabolism.

Lie on your back with your knees bent.

Keep your feet hip width apart and your toes pointing forward.

Inhale and lift your hips.

Place your arms under your body and clasp your hands.

Press the outer sides of your hands into the floor.

Raise your hips further allowing your back to fully stretch.

Ensure your neck remains relaxed.

Bring your awareness to your breathing.

Allow any negative emotions from your sacral chakra to be released with each exhalation.

Relax in the posture for up to five minutes.

Chromo Therapy

The ancient Indian holistic practice of applying specific colours to parts of the body, by various methods to heal energy imbalances. Sunlight is comprised of seven visible colours, each of which possesses its own unique energy vibration and carries its own healing property. Colour can be absorbed by our body through our chakras, by sunlight, artificial light, the earths natural stones, water or visualization, to restore harmony by correcting physical, mental, and emotional energy imbalances.

Yellow is the colour associated with obesity.

The ancient Indian method of absorbing the colour yellow for obesity is to fill a yellow coloured, sterile glass bottle with filtered water and cover the top.

Place the bottle outdoors, on a piece of wood, away from strong colours, in the sunlight for up to eight hours.

Drink one glass, three times a day.

Do not refrigerate.

Continue this practice for six weeks.

If a yellow coloured bottle is not available, double wrap yellow cellophane paper around a clear bottle.

Chromo Therapy Healing Visualizations

The ancient Indian holistic practice of using colour to create positive images of healing within the mental body, which allows the emotional body to respond, by becoming receptive to healing, which subsequently initiates the healing process in the physical body. Each colour has its individual vibration and carries its own healing properties.

The following visualization can be memorized, recorded or recited by a partner and practiced morning and evening.

The colour associated with obesity is yellow.

To practice, lie down comfortably and close your eyes and visualize the colour yellow.

See the colour yellow as warm rays of yellow sunshine.

Sense the healing vibration within the warm yellow rays of nature’s sun.

Allow the yellow healing vibration to encompass your entire being.

Feel the yellow healing vibration resonating with your body, your mind and your emotions.

You feel warm, calm and relaxed.

Visualize your body being nourished by the yellow healing vibration.

Visualize your mind being comforted by the yellow healing vibration.

Visualize your emotions being embraced by the yellow healing vibration.

Bring your awareness to your heart.

Release any resistance and trust in your body’s innate capacity to self-heal.

Visualize each and every cell within your heart being illuminated by the yellow healing vibration.

Allow the yellow healing vibration to instil feelings of self-love and self-approval within your heart.

Release any further resistance.

Visualize your heart transporting the self-love and self-approval throughout your entire being.

You feel confident and empowered.

Allow the physical, mental and emotional imbalances to be uprooted and released.

Visualize yourself emerging as a bright, beautiful and vibrant being.

Open your eyes gently and repeat aloud,

‘Deep within my core I am safe, secure and at peace and this reflects in my life’.

Re-connecting with the ancient Indian wisdom of self-healing practices, we can learn how to care for ourselves from within, holistically, to treat the root cause of obesity and excess weight gain, by empowering our energies and releasing the imbalances to instill physical, mental and emotional well-being.

‘Diagnose, Treat, and Cure All Dis-ease with Traditional Indian Holistic Therapies’

A book by Vera Kaur:

Traditional Indian holistic therapies recognize that the symptoms of our dis-eases are merely the body’s innate method of correcting the imbalances within, to allow us to return to our natural state of wholeness. These imbalances originate in our physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual bodies; therefore, treating only the symptoms of our dis-eases does not address the root cause.

Applying traditional Indian holistic therapies enables us to cleanse, balance, and empower our energies — and in her book, ‘Diagnose, Treat, and Cure All Dis-ease with Traditional Indian Holistic Therapies’, Vera Kaur will share these therapies with you, allowing you to create a smooth, harmonious flow of energy in your body, and instill physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing.

You can purchase your copy from Amazon and AuthorHouseUK, or read an excerpt from the book here.

Vera Kaur is from Sikh Indian origin. She grew up with holistic therapies and in her twenties she lived in the ashrams of India, where she observed the remarkable results of the self-healing practices used by the traditional energy healers. Vera would like us all to be empowered with this ancient Indian wisdom, to take responsibility for our own well-being. Through her dreams and meditations, she was guided to write her book, ‘Diagnose, Treat, and Cure All Dis-ease with Traditional Indian Holistic Therapies’.

Vera can be contacted via her website: www.verakaur.com

Please note: The original version of this article first appeared on Curejoy.com

This article (Re-Connect with Ancient Indian Holistic Wisdom to Treat the Root Cause of Obesity and Weight Gain) was originally published on Wake Up World and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.