Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Robert De Niro Just Offered $100,000 to Anyone Who Can Prove Mercury In Vaccines Is Unsafe

This morning De Niro and Kennedy Jr. held a press conference announcing their World Mercury Project $100,000 challenge. Accompanying the announcement is the following open letter with all the details below.

It doesn’t seem like this would be too hard to do, since there is myriad science showing the brain damaging effects of neurotoxic mercury in addition to proof through Congressional testimony that thimerosal, the mercury-laden preservative used in vaccines, was never tested for safety… despite decades of use in vaccines and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s completely baseless claims it is “very safe”.

Not only was thimerosal never tested for safety, but the CDC has also refused to complete an autism study between vaccinated and non-vaccinated children either.

It’s time to do this. Hopefully hundreds if not thousands of people will come forward and prove something that is so common sense — mercury is a neurotoxin that doesn’t belong in people’s bodies and especially brains — a million times over.

Too many people and especially children have been damaged by this.

You’ve gotta read this.

Via EcoWatch:

On the occasion of our announcement of the World Mercury Project’s $100K challenge, we want to address America’s reporters, journalists, columnists, editors, network anchors, on-air doctors and news division producers. We especially want to reach out to those of you who have made a point of assuring the public about the safety of the mercury-based preservative, thimerosal. It’s our hope that this challenge will elevate this important debate beyond name calling and prompt a genuine examination of the relevant science. The American public is entitled to an honest, probing and vigorous discussion about this critical public health issue—a debate based on facts, not rooted in fear, or on blind faith in regulators and the pharmaceutical industry. We are both pro-vaccine. We need to say this at the outset to contravene the reflexive public relations ploy of labeling every vaccine safety advocate “anti-vaccine.” As the British Medical Journal pointed out last week, that epithet is a derogatory attack designed to marginalize vaccine safety advocates and derail reasoned debate: “It stigmatizes the mere act of even asking an open question about what is known and unknown about the safety of vaccines.” Both of us had all of our children vaccinated and we support policies that promote vaccine coverage. We want vaccines that are as safe as possible, robust transparent science and vigorous oversight by independent regulators who are free from corrupting conflicts-of-interest. Despite the cascade of recent science confirming that thimerosal is a potent neurotoxin that damages children’s brains, the American media has fiercely defended the orthodoxy that mercury-based vaccines are safe. We believe that even a meager effort at homework will expose that contention as unsupported by science. In just the past month, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) review confirmed thimerosal’s profound neurotoxicity and a Yale University studyconnected vaccines to neurological illnesses including OCD, anorexia and tics.

