Scalar energy – The next major healing discovery

By Jonathan Landsman

As of 2012, about 117 million Americans had one or more chronic health conditions, with the CDC estimating that 25 percent of them suffered from two or more. With chronic and degenerative diseases becoming almost endemic in the United States – and with the failure of Western medicine to effectively treat these conditions – it is certainly time to look at new and innovative systems of healing.

Discover the great effect that scalar energy has on the immune system and its ability to stimulate the self-healing response. Based on quantum physics and scalar waves – discovered by physicist Nikola Tesla – this relatively unknown form of medicine is the future of healing. On the next NaturalNews Talk Hour, Jonathan Landsman and Dr. Gerald Smith, an integrative physician, talk about the revolutionary science behind scalar energy. {Every doctor should NOT miss this program}

To hear this FREE show – visit http://www.naturalhealth365.com/free-shows and enter your email address for show details plus some great gifts!

Conventional medicine fails to fully recognize or address real threats to human health

According to Dr. Smith, Western medicine – with its conventional laboratory testing and arsenal of pharmaceutical drugs – is ill-equipped to treat modern-day diseases because its practitioners don’t grasp the severity of the relentless threats bombarding our immune systems.

For example, extreme nutrient deficiency of the soils results in poor-quality food that is lacking in vitamins and essential minerals, while genetically modified foods and heavy metal toxicity can cause “leaky gut syndrome” – which gives rise to a laundry list of harmful conditions and diseases.

Of course, we cannot ignore the dangers of chemical-laced processed foods, chemtrails bombarding the environment with aluminum, barium, strontium and toxins pumped into the drinking water like chlorine and fluoride. This is just a small sampling of the many poisons which tax the immune system and increase our risk of disease.

Naturally, we ought to avoid these toxins – as much as we can. But, Dr. Smith adds that, we can use scalar energy to correct the energy field distortions around the cells of the body, allowing the cells and organs to work normally again. If you suffer with any chronic disease condition – the next NaturalNews Talk Hour will be of great interest to you.

Non-invasive, drug-free scalar energy stimulates the immune system

Scalar waves, also called longitudinal waves and Tesla waves, can travel faster than the speed of light, with the ability to penetrate solid objects. The CyberScan Biofeedback System uses a proprietary scalar wave energy technology to determine past and present health conditions, and can help the immune system combat stress arising from environmental toxins, heavy metals, infections and EMFs. Dr. Smith reports that the device can reduce depression and anxiety, improve sleep and mental clarity, enhance physical performance, slow aging, ease digestive disorders and promote detoxification.

The second period of treatment (the Theraphi system) focuses on regeneration, with the use of the scalar waves to correct abnormal energy fields around cells, thereby reprogramming them to work normally and restore optimal body function.

During a Theraphi session, a glass tube filled with inert gases allows the carrier wave to transmit 18 different healing frequencies, causing a plasma field to envelop the patient and affect every cell of the body. Dr. Smith maintains that these healing frequencies can bring together raw materials in the body for healing, while also destroying toxins, viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi, vaccines and chemicals.

Join us for a revolutionary program that explores this non-invasive and innovative healing system of the future. We’ll reveal many incredible stories of recovery and dive deep into the healing benefits of scalar energy.

This week’s guest: Dr. Gerald Smith, an integrative physician and expert on chronic pain solutions

Discover how to heal the body with scalar energy

Dr. Gerald Smith, a functional orthodontist, speaker and author, is one of the world’s foremost authorities on cranio-mandibular somatic disorders, with emphasis on resolving chronic pain and dental issues. The president and CEO of the International Center for Nutritional Research and a past president of The Holistic Dental Association, Dr. Smith has lectured at the National Academy of General Dentistry and at Walter Reed Hospital.

Dr. Smith is the author of two professional textbooks: Cranial-Dental-Sacral Complex and Dental Orthogonal Radiographic Analysis. He also contributed to Reversing Cancer: A Survivor’s Guide for Understanding the Nature of Cancer, Headaches Aren’t Forever, and Alternative Treatments for Conquering Chronic Pain.

Source: Veterans Today

