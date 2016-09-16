Science links new autoimmune disease to aluminum adjuvants in vaccines

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jonathan Benson

A recent symposium on autoimmune disease that took place in France has brought to the world’s attention a new disorder linked to the aluminum-based chemical adjuvants added to many childhood vaccines. Known as Autoimmune Inflammatory Syndrome Induced by Adjuvants, or ASIA, the novel disease includes a wide range of neurological and immune-associated effects, including chronic fatigue, sleeping disorders, muscle wasting and even early death.

Aluminum has long been recognized as a neurotoxin with a diverse array of metabolic reactions — a 1990 study published in the journal BioFactors, for instance, revealed that even low-level aluminum exposure can cause a host of neurological disorders and related symptoms. But these effects have been largely ignored in the vaccine context, with untold millions of children being injected with this poison every single year.

First identified by an Israeli doctor back in 2011, ASIA has become so widespread that a significant portion of the 9th International Congress on Autoimmunity was devoted to the unveiling of a world registry for those afflicted by it. Most doctors are still unaware of its existence, which means many patients suffering from the effects of ASIA are often bounced around among different specialists until finally being sent to the loony bin.

“The main substances associated with ASIA are squalene (Gulf War syndrome), aluminum hydroxide (postvaccination phenomena, macrophagic myofasciitis) and silicone with siliconosis,” reads a segment of an abstract from a recent study on ASIA published in the journal Expert Review of Clinical Immunology. “Mineral oil, guaiacol and iodine gadital are also associated with ASIA.”

ASIA most common after hepatitis B vaccination

One of the world’s leading authorities on autoimmune disease and the first person to identify ASIA in a clinical setting, Dr. Yehuda Schoenfeld of the Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases in Israel discovered that symptoms of ASIA oftentimes take years to manifest. In fact, many people who develop it following vaccination begin to experience chronic symptoms over time as opposed to an acute reaction immediately following the jab.

Based on this foundational knowledge, Dr. Schoenfeld and a team of researchers learned that aluminum and other ASIA-inducing vaccine adjuvants disrupt the body’s natural immune system in complex ways, which can damage not only innate immunity but also genetic expression and endocrine function. According to their analysis, both aluminum and silicone, the latter of which is typical injected into the body in the form of breast implants, are primary drivers of autoimmune disease.

“[N]ow abundant literature shows that exposure of human and animals to aluminum from various sources can have deleterious consequences on the nervous system, especially in adults,” he and the team wrote in their paper, which was published in the journal Immunologic Research back in 2013.

“The time relationship between the vaccine delivery and overt disease can last from a few weeks to even years,” they added.

The hepatitis B vaccine in particular, which is commonly administered to babies right out of the womb, was found to be most closely associated with incidences of ASIA. According to the data thus-far compiled in the new ASIA world database, more than 70 percent of known ASIA cases followed vaccination for hepatitis B. And 73 percent of ASIA cases overall are directly associated with aluminum delivered via vaccines, with the remaining cases associated with other delivery routes.

“That the aluminum ion is very toxic is well known,” stated Christopher Shaw, chairman of the Children’s Medical Safety Research Institute and a researcher at the University of British Columbia, at the recent meeting, noting that aluminum is “insidiously unsafe.”

“Its toxicity was recognized as long ago as 1911 and evidence of that has only been amplified since.”

Source: Natural News