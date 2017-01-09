Scientists Discover Mysterious New Human Organ Called Mesentery

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Lance Schuttler

A new mysterious human organ has been discovered in the human digestive system called the mesentery, whose purpose isn’t yet fully understood, but its presence could hold the key to understanding and treating digestive system diseases.

Interestingly, Leonardo da Vinci suggested that this organ did exist, but has been ignored up until now. Below is a picture of his drawing of the mesentery organ, according to Yahoo News.

The mesentery was previously thought to be fragmented structures within the digestive system, but has now been revealed as a single organ.

According to researcher J Calvin Coffey, who first discovered the organ with his team at University Hospital Limerick in Ireland, said that this discovery opens up “a whole new area of science.”

Now that researchers know the anatomy and structure of the organ, the next step will be to figure out the function. Coffey explained, “If you understand the function you can identify abnormal function, and then you have disease. Put them all together and you have the field of mesenteric science.”

Medical students and researchers will now be able to investigate the role the mesentery possibly plays in abdominal diseases, which could ultimately lead to a greater understanding of how to heal abdominal and digestive system diseases and disorders.

The research paper was published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology. Coffey said, “In the paper, which has been peer reviewed and assessed, we are now saying we have an organ in the body which hasn’t been acknowledged as such to date. The anatomic description that had been laid down over 100 years of anatomy was incorrect. This organ is far from fragmented and complex. It’s simply one continuous structure.”

Though the organ is located in the abdominal cavity and could point to information about abdominal and digestive system diseases as stated above, researchers wrote in the study that they are still unclear as to what specific system the mesentery belongs to:

“Whether the mesentery should be viewed as part of the intestinal, vascular, endocrine, cardiovascular, or immunological systems is so far unclear, as it has important roles in them all.”

Perhaps this will lead to even more scientific discoveries about the human body. We know that this body we have is one of great beauty, mystery and information. What fascinating new discoveries will researchers and scientists find next?

