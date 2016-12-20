How to Stop Worrying in 4 Minutes

7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Mark Denicola

To most of us, worrying is a part of our daily life. We worry about our finances and our families, we worry about what others think of us, we worry about the state of the world, and, oddly enough, we worry about our health —even though research shows worrying about our health only makes it worse. (I guess that’s one more thing to worry about it.)

But no matter what brand of worry you favour, we can all likely agree on one thing: Worrying serves no purpose in our lives.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve never heard a single news story where someone was saved by another person’s worry, and I feel pretty confident I won’t in the future, either.

Just to be clear, I’m not suggesting that we remove worry from our lives altogether, since it is a natural part of being human, but I am hoping to provide you all with a tool that gives you the power to end it on demand.

That tool is a 4 minute video titled A Guide to Worrying, put together by and posted on the YouTube channel exurb1a, which is quickly becoming one of funniest sources for informational and thought-provoking videos laced with sarcasm and wit.

The Power in Humour

Humour is a powerful thing. It can take even the most serious of subjects, like worry or anxiety, and transform it into something we can all relate to and laugh over.

While there are certainly some challenges in life that humour cannot solve, the list of things it can improve is far longer. In dealing with anxiety, for example, I often encourage others to create a list of the funniest moments in their life thus far.

No matter how down in the dumps we may feel, we all have those moments in our memory bank where we cried or fell to the floor in laughter over. Having a list of those moments to refer to can be an incredibly powerful tool when faced with many forms of hardship.

Finding the strength to look over that list when bogged down may not elicit the same reaction it once did, but it is sure to remind you of the lighter moments in life. Reminding yourself that you are capable of enjoying life as much as you did in any of those moments can often not only reveal the many kinks in your challenges’ armour, but also crack a much needed smile on your face.

Do It for You

It’s important to remember that the greatest motivation for you to overcome worry should be your personal well-being.

As the video reminds us, others are far too concerned with their own challenges to give much of their energy to your own. So rather than preoccupying yourself worrying about how others see you, instead focus on what the worry is holding back from doing and becoming.

Choose to set yourself free from the worry, not to end an unwanted experience but to unlock the freedom you are entitled to.

Written by MARK DENICOLA. Mark has been writing for Collective Evolution and other online platforms for over 6 years. Much of his content centers around personal development, self-help, and conscious food for thought.

Follow Mark on: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Source: Collective Evolution

