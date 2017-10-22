Study Finds Potential Link Between Aborted Human DNA Fragments In Vaccines To Autism

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Arjun Walia

“Th co-authors scheduled a meeting to destroy documents related to the study. The remaining four co-authors all met and brought a big garbage can into the meeting room and reviewed and went through all the hard copy documents that we had thought we should discard and put them in a huge garbage can.”

Do vaccines cause autism? The science speaks for itself, and it shows that vaccines could be one of multiple causes of autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD). There are well over 100 peer-reviewed studies that make this link, but perhaps even more convincing is the whistleblower testimony from a senior CDC scientist, who has authored multiple commonly cited studies that show no link whatsoever between the MMR vaccine and autism. In fact, one of his studies, published in 2004, is the most commonly cited study used to debunk the link between the MMR vaccine and autism.

His name is Dr. William Thompson, and he bravely told the world that it was “the lowest point” in his career that he “went along with that paper.” He said that the authors “didn’t report significant findings” and that he is “completely ashamed” of what he did, that he was “complicit and went along with this, and that he regrets that he has “been part of the problem.” (source)(source)(source)

The quote at the beginning of this article comes from him via Congressman Bill Posey.

Here is an official statement of Dr. Thompson describing the situation in his own words. This is perhaps the best source of information regrading this matter.

Here is the study now in question, published with the new information.

It’s important to mention this story at the onset of any article that discusses vaccines and autism, primarily because the story went virtually untouched by mainstream media.

Not long after Dr. Thompson’s disclosure, a group of scientists from the CDC, calling themselves ‘Scientists Preserving Integrity, Dilligence and Ethics (SPIDER),” put out a list of complains in the form of a letter to the CDC’s Chief of Staff, where they say, “It appears that our mission is being influenced and shaped by outside parties and rogue interests… and Congressional intent for our agency is being circumvented by some of our leaders. What concerns us most, is that it is becoming the norm and not the rare exception.”

This was covered by several activists, from Robert F. Kennedy Jr to this blog for the Huffington Post, but unfortunately it received no mainstream media attention.

Human Fetal DNA and Vaccines

Aborted fetal tissue is one of many potentially harmful ingredients found within most vaccines. Addressing this problem, a study published in 2015 concludes:

Vaccines manufactured in human fetal cell lines contain unacceptably high levels of fetal DNA fragment contaminants. The human genome naturally contains regions that are susceptible to double strand break formation and DNA insertional mutagenesis. The “Wakefield Scare” created a natural experiment that may demonstrate a causal relationship between fetal cell-line manufactured vaccines and ASD prevalence.

You can read the full study here.

We’re starting to learn that autism might not be a genetic issue, and that several environmental factors need to be looked at, which include vaccines, prescription drugs taken during pregnancy, agricultural pesticides, and more. As the authors note in their paper, “the autism epidemic obviously creates significant public health and demands critical assessment of environmental factors that may trigger this epidemic.”

“It’s time to start looking for the environmental culprits responsible for the remarkable increase in the rate of autism in California.”

– Irva Hertz-Picciotto, Epidemiology Professor at University of California, Davis

The authors of this study also point out that environmental influences are a major component of ASD, rather than heredity.

The study points out how using human fetal cell lines to manufacture childhood vaccines leaves behind residual human DNA as well as “human endogenous retrovirus K” in the final vaccine product Retroviruses are classified in a group of RNA viruses called RNA tumour viruses. They are called “retro” because they only have an RNA genome and function differently than other viruses. In most viruses, DNA is transcribed (or written) into RNA, then RNA is translated into protein. Retroviruses, on the other hand, work by reverse transcribing, that is “writing backwards” into DNA by using an enzyme only retroviruses encode called “Reverse Transcriptase” (RT). The DNA form of the virus is called a provirus. The provirus is then inserted into the DNA of the host using another enzyme encoded exclusively by retroviruses called “Integrase” (IN). Integrase cuts open the DNA and then pastes the provirus into the cellular DNA where the provirus lives for the life of the cell.

The problem is, this new DNA will be taken up by a cell and a large percentage of that added DNA, as the study points out, will be delivered to the nucleus, “demonstrating the rapidity with which DNA can enter a cell.”

How does this happen? Well, genetic analysis of ASD individuals have identified hundreds of de novo mutations, deletions, and duplications present in a large chunk of cases of autism where only one child in a family was affected. A de novo mutation is a genetic alternation that is seen, for the first time, in one family member as a result of their parent’s egg or sperm having a genetic mutation. That would be a hereditary mutation, which might have been caused by environmental factors in the first place.

But then we have Somatic mutations, which are genetic changes that are not present in a parent’s egg or sperm cells, or in the fertilized egg, but happen later on during fetal development, when the embryo is composed of several cells. Among these cells, there is a gene alteration. When and how it occurred is impossible to tell, but according to the authors of this study, “susceptibility for autism in simplex cases originates from a de novo source, indicating environmental influences as a major component of ASD, rather than heredity.”

They go on to mention that these mutations are not only associated with ASD, but many other human diseases as well.

So, what really causes these mutations to arise?

The authors explain:

During meiosis genomic material is exchanged between the maternal and the paternal chromosomes, a process called meiotic recombination (MR). Hotspots are sites in the genome of varying length where MR occurs most frequently. This process creates genetic diversity in our offspring, and is beneficial in that sense. The human genome contains over 25,000 known recombination hotspots.26 Curiously, regions of the genome where meiotic recombination has occurred (hotspots) have been shown to be highly predisposed to subsequent somatic cell double strand breaks (DSB) and disease causing mutations,27-29 including single nucleotide variation, copy number variation, gene deletion events, and insertion/integration of foreign DNA during DSB repair.

One of multiple disease known to be influenced by genomic deletions or insertions of foreign DNA is autism.

The study went on to identify specific sites where fetal DNA fragment integration into a child’s genome is most likely to occur.

It’s one of the first laboratory and ecological studies to examine the relationship between human fetal cell line manufactured vaccines, cellular DNA damage, and the autism epidemic.

Multiple vaccine ingredients have now been linked to ASD, from mercury, to aluminum, and now, to aborted fetal DNA.

Below is a lecture given a few years ago by one of the authors, Dr. Theresa Deisher. She has a PhD in Molecular and Cellular Physiology from Stanford University.

